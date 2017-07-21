Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

More filth from the Swamp. Will the public ever know it? Worse, do they care?

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Now ‘Negotiating’ with Authorities Trying to Access Her Seized Computer

July 21, 2017

We have told you a few times on this site about the data breach involving Democrats in Congress and a Pakistani-born IT aide named Imran Awan.

Basically, it looks like the Democrats messed up pretty royally and let this IT aide get away with a lot of sensitive information.

To make matters worse, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (remember her) is stonewalling the investigation.

President Trumps new man mouthpiece.

Anthony Scaramucci J.D.

Mr. Anthony Scaramucci, J.D., serves as the Founder, President, and Co-Managing Partner at SkyBridge Capital II, LLC. Mr. Scaramucci founded the firm in 2005. Prior to that, he worked at Lehman Brothers as a Managing Director in its investment management division. Mr. Scaramucci had co-founded Oscar Capital Management. Previously, he was a Vice President in private wealth management at The Goldman Sachs Group. Mr. Scaramucci was an Investment Professional at Fidelity Investments. He is a Non-Executive Director of Advisory Board of ZAN Partners Limited. Mr. Scaramucci serves as the Vice Chair of the Kennedy Center Corporate Fund Board. He is a Board Member of Warrior Gateway, The Brain Tumor Foundation, and Business Executives for National Security. Mr. Scaramucci sits on the Board of Advisors of the School of Arts and Sciences at Tufts University. He is a Trustee of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation. In 2011, Mr. Scaramucci received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year New York Award in the financial services category. He is the host of “Wall Street Week”. Mr. Scaramucci is the author of “The Little Book of Hedge Funds: What You Need to Know About Hedge Funds but the Managers Won’t Tell You” and “Goodbye Gordon Gekko: How to Find Your Fortune Without Losing Your Soul”. He is a regular contributor to Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel. Mr. Scaramucci earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1989 and a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University in 1986.

I must offer a correction. The TRUTH is much worse than even D.K. knows.

Fund Manager Warns, “The Truth Is Worse Than Any of Us Can Possibly Know”

July 20, 2017

As long as the mainstream media isn’t reporting the truth, the “truth” can’t be that bad, can it?

The truth is worse than any of us can possibly know…

From PM Fund Manager Dave Kranzler:

The biggest problem facing Illinois is the public pension fund problem. I don’t care what the “official” number is for the degree to which it is underfunded. I can guarantee that even without marking-to-real-market the illiquid investments like private equity funds, derivatives, commercial real estate trusts and other assets that do not have truly visible markets, collectively the public pension system in Illinois is at least 60-70% underfunded. Then apply a realistic assumed actuarial rate of return on assets, which would be lower than the current assumption (likely 7.5% ad infinitum) and the underfunding goes to 80%. The problem is unsolvable without a complete and drastic restructuring.

I was in a Lyft ride today and the driver happened to be from the northwest suburban area of Chicago. There’s a lot bad things happening in that State that are not reported in the mainstream media. All road public road work has been halted except toll roads. The gun violence has worked its way from the South Side up through downtown into the Gold Coast neighborhood and is winding its way north.

