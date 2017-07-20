Jim/Bill,

So, I give you…the Bernanke!

No offence.

Cheers.

Dismal Dave.

Our friend CIGA Norbert dug up this little gem. Another application for silver, how long before increasing demand overwhelms supply?

Bill

New Nano Light Detector Could Change Solar Panels Forever

July 16, 2017

In today’s increasingly powerful electronics, tiny materials are a must as manufacturers seek to increase performance without adding bulk. Smaller is also better for optoelectronic devices—like camera sensors or solar cells—which collect light and convert it to electrical energy.

This image shows the different layers of the nanoscale photodetector, including germanium (red) in between layers of gold or aluminum (yellow) and aluminum oxide (purple). The bottom layer is a silver substrate. (Credit: U. Buffalo)

More excellent points from our friend Robert.

Bill

Jim/Bill,

“In the second quarter, Chinese entities accounted for half of the commercial real estate purchases in Manhattan.”

The real question is when they stop buying, how far will prices drop? The same question can be asked of residential real estate where dubious assets serve as a basis for borrowing at Chinese banks coupled with mortgages at local banks. The ripple effect is bound to be widespread. A classic Chinese street game is to cause the sale of an item to show it’s bench value while then selling many other similar items using the first one as a benchmark, and letting everyone else take the hit who jumped in, when it collapses. Pigeons are many I am told for this game.

Even Deutsche may have issues as it is likely the share ownership in the bank is likely 100% debt financed while HNA is a borrower. When they hit water who do they sell the shares to, or are they already pledged, and if so to who ? Seems like a easy way to transfer a sizable block to a Chinese bank or the state itself. And that too raises other issues. Certainly explains why the ECB is looking into the ownership.

Cheers

Robert

Bank of America Pulls Ripcord on Chinese Conglomerate HNA

July 20, 2017

Are the Conglomerates the Black Swan in China?

Bank of America suddenly pulled back from doing business with HNA Group, a privately held Chinese conglomerate that has been on the forefront of highly leveraged, opaque Chinese conglomerates out on a mind-boggling debt-funded acquisition binge around the world.

“We simply don’t know what we don’t know, and are not prepared to take the risk,” Bank of America president for Asia Pacific, Matthew Koder, wrote in an internal email, dated June 28 that was leaked to The New York Times. “Given the importance of maintaining rigorous client selection standards, we have decided not to be involved with transactions with the HNA Group at this point in time.”

So Bank of America is getting scared and won’t do business with HNA. It’s walking away from a lucrative customer that has been generating piles of fees and interest income for the banks. The Times:

