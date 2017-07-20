Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Our dear friend Mr. Williams once again states with us.

– GDP Benchmark Revisions Should Weaken Headline Activity in 2014 and 2015

– Outlook for Second-Quarter GDP Continues to Darken

– Despite a Statistically-Insignificant Monthly Rebound in June Housing Starts, Activity Plunged at an Increasingly-Rapid Pace of Quarterly Downturn

– Building Permits and Housing Starts Both Showed Deepening Quarterly Losses: Permits Fell by 2.8% (-2.8%) in First Quarter, by 13.0% (-13.0%) in Second Quarter; Starts Fell by 3.3% (-3.3%) in First Quarter, by 21.9% (-21.9%) in Second Quarter

– Downtrending Activity Remained Shy of Recovering Pre-Recession Peaks by 46.5% (-46.5%) for Housing Starts and by 44.6% (-44.6%) for Building Permits

“No. 900: June Housing Starts, Preview of GDP Benchmarking ”

http://www.shadowstats.com

Not a shortage of cash. Just another computer glitch?

Customers Shut Out Of Accounts For Hours During Bank Of America System Outage

July 19, 2017

Bank of America customers were shut out from their accounts for several hours Wednesday in a system outage.

Coral Springs resident Eric Sleeper said he got what looked like a phishing email from the bank Wednesday and immediately started calling customer service to see if something was wrong. A message on his online account said it could not pull up his information.

When he called his local branch, a manager said that local managers were all calling each other trying to figure out what caused what appeared to be a national outage and why they were unable to provide certain services.

