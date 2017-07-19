Bill Holter’s Commentary

China Is Training Africa’s Next Generation Of Transport And Aviation Experts

July 18, 2017

China is moving beyond building Africa’s roads, railways and ports to investing in the continent’s transportation and aviation industries as a whole.

Plans to build five transportation focused universities and a China-Africa aviation school on the continent are going ahead, according to the dean of Chang’an University in Xi’an, China, speaking at a conference in South Africa last week. Starting this year, 500 aviation personnel from Africa will start training in China each year, Chinese officials said earlier this year.

Education and the transfer of technological know-how are increasingly part of China’s soft power efforts in Africa. There are more than 20 Chinese-run agricultural training centers and over 40 Chinese language schools, Confucius centers, across the continent. China’s minister of foreign affairs Wang Yi said last week his government would offer 10,000 scholarships to African officials to study in China over the next decade. China is already the top destination for African students from English-speaking countries, ahead of the United Kingdom and the United States.

Dear Wolfgang,

Gold is the most superior of assets. Gold will in time assert itself without the need to make any comparisons to anything. Relax.

Jim

Jim/Bill,

A little “Bit” of this and a little “Bit” of that.

Somehow, I received this on my work email.

I am not into Bitcoins, yet I still got this.

The fact that I somehow received this aside, it appears from reading the message (if true) that there may be trouble ahead.

Clouds (pun intended) on the horizon!

It’s difficult enough following the relationship of gold to the US Dollar.

Now one has to evaluate user activated hard forks and its use to change and increase the blockchain!

Getting too old for this.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Dear Coinbase Customer,

The User Activated Hard Fork (UAHF) is a proposal to increase the Bitcoin block size scheduled to activate on August 1. The UAHF is incompatible with the current Bitcoin ruleset and will create a separate blockchain. Should UAHF activate on August 1, Coinbase will not support the new blockchain or its associated coin.

The User Activated Soft Fork (UASF) is a proposal to adopt Segregated Witness on the Bitcoin blockchain and could result in network instability. It is scheduled to activate at the same time as the UAHF.

To ensure the safety of customers’ funds, we will temporarily suspend bitcoin deposits, withdrawals, and buy/sell starting approximately 4 hours before activation of either fork.

• If you currently have bitcoin in your Coinbase account, and do not wish to have access to UAHF coins or have immediate access to your bitcoin, you are not required to take any action.

• If you wish to have access to UAHF coins or you wish to have immediate access to your bitcoin, you should send your bitcoin from Coinbase to your external address by July 31.

For more information on how to send bitcoin from your Coinbase account, please refer to this article: https://support.coinbase.com/customer/portal/articles/971437.

Thank you,

Coinbase Team

Jim/Bill,

“Holy Cell/Sell Batman”.

This ought to go over well. May trigger something bigger than a drop in Apple. After all, markets are all tied together.

Like Dominos.

But wait…….2018 is still OK!

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

JPM Slashes iPhone Sales Forecasts: Expects Only 2MM Units Sold In September Vs 9MM Previously

July 19, 2017

With the launch of the iPhone 8 just around the corner, sellside analysts are scrambling to revise their forecasts and position themselves “correctly” ahead of what will be the most anticipated new event in recent Apple history. In that context, JPM’s Rod Hall today updated his projections of how he envisions the upcoming launch will look, stating that he now expects a slower OLED production start, and adding that JPM is reducing its iPhone Pro volume expectation “to reflect data points we have been picking up since late May related to a slower production start for the flagship OLED phone.” In doing so JPM has slashed its September iPhone sales forecast from 9 million to just 2 million, and its Q4 sales forecast from 49.5 million to 42.2 million.

Specifically, Hall writes that “various data points post our initial March 26 “Super-cycle Me” report support a slower start to production of the OLED iPhone. In our original model we had forecast 9m units sold in September, and we now reduce that number to ~2m units. We increase our FY18 unit forecasts by about the same amount to reflect time-shifted demand.”

Some other forecast revisions from JPM:

New iPhone shipments estimate: Our total iPhone shipments estimate for FQ4 is now 42.2m, reduced from our prior 49.5m forecast. Our FY18 iPhone shipments estimate is now 270.2m, up from our previous estimate of 262.9m.

Assuming higher iPhone ASP: We are increasing our ASP assumption for the iPhone Pro by $100 to $1,100 as we believe production costs are slightly higher than we had originally anticipated. We also believe that the higher ASP is a critical demand control variable for a new tier of iPhone.

New iPhone ASP estimate: We reduce our blended iPhone ASP estimate for FQ4 to $629 from $681 due to a lower mix of iPhone Pros. Our FY18 iPhone ASP estimate increases to $759 from $717 consistent with our ASP and mix changes.

