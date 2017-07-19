Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The question this chart invites is not the level of the dollar today, but what on Earth – outside of blatant manipulation – had it at the insane level of 103 recently?

Bill Holter’s Commentary

This is not really pertinent news but I think we might be in a heap of trouble. My Dad used to tell me all sorts of crazy stuff would happen “when pigs fly”!

15 Pounds Of Frozen Italian Sausage Crashes On Florida Family’s Roof

July 17, 2017

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida family is perplexed after recently waking up to a loud thud, only to find that the mysterious sound was several packages of frozen Italian sausage.

“It was like thunder, and it awakened me out of a sleep,” Travis Adair said.

More Strange Florida Headlines

Florida man sits on gun, shoots self in penis, police say

Florida man removes iguana from toilet

Monkey business: Florida man says primates swarming his property

Florida man leads deputies on chase through cow pastures, deputies say

Florida man who drove dead body to lawyer’s office won’t be charged

Adair said he and his family were awakened Saturday morning by a loud thud on the roof of their Deerfield Beach home.

“We got up, found two packages of sausage on our side yard, and then we were like, ‘OK, well, we got to go on the roof and check and see if we find more of this stuff,'” Austin Adair said.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

And you thought we were nuts at the beginning of year when we forecast “2017, the year of the TRUTH BOMB”? This is an awful lot of ugly truth and one helluva truth bomb! Can you imagine what will happen to “confidence” when this finally goes mainstream? Truth can be hidden …for a while. The problem is it cannot be buried forever … What a horrible travesty!

Pope Francis announced that over 2,000 pedophile priests will NOT face criminal prosecution and be absolved by the Vatican.

https://mainerepublicemailalert.com/2017/05/16/pope-francis-absolves-2000-pedophile-priests-no-arrests-necessary/

Australian police charge Vatican Pope Francis’ chief financial adviser Cardinal Pell over child sex abuse

http://www.trtworld.com/asia/australian-police-charge-vatican-cardinal-pell-over-child-sex-abuse-389411

Vatican Police Raid Drug-Infused Gay Orgy at Home of Cardinal’s Aide July 2017

http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/07/06/vatican-police-raid-drug-infused-gay-orgy-at-home-of-cardinals-aide/

GEORGE SOROS FUNDS CATHOLIC LEFT

http://www.catholicleague.org/george-soros-funds-catholic-left/

George Soros and Pope Francis Conspire to Push U.S. to Accept Global Government

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/george-soros-pope-francis-conspire-push-us-accept-global-jim-kouri

Soros collusion with current Leftist Pope using Pope’s US visit to influence 2016 elections

http://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/soros-money-tried-to-exploit-popes-us-visit-to-influence-2016-elections-15985/

House To Consider ‘Security’ Spending Bill Before Recess

July 18, 2017

The House is expected to consider a huge spending bill next week mostly for agencies protecting national security before it leaves for its month-long August recess.

The legislation will only provide funding for defense, the Energy Department, legislative branch operations and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“It is vital that we demonstrate our commitment to America’s men and women in uniform and uphold our Constitutional duty to provide for the common defense. Therefore, this appropriations package will focus on meeting our nation’s security needs,” read an announcement from House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) office on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after GOP leaders had begun talking to their members about doing an omnibus spending bill that would cover the entire federal government for the next fiscal year.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

What do you launch on obstructionists?

Dems launch ‘no confidence’ resolution against Trump

July 19, 2017

A group of liberal House Democrats stepped up criticism of President Trump on Wednesday, introducing a “no confidence” resolution that officially questions Trump’s fitness to serve as commander in chief.

It logs a laundry list of controversies swirling around the president — including his campaign’s many contacts with Russian officials, his refusal to release his taxes, his verbal attacks on women and the press, and his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Sponsored by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), the resolution has been endorsed by 23 more Democrats, including Reps. John Lewis (Ga.), a civil rights icon; John Yarmuth (Ky.), ranking member of the Budget Committee; David Cicilline (R.I.), who leads the Democrats’ policy and communications arm; and Judy Chu (Calif.), who heads the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Sometimes “smart people” are really dumb. This defies logic even a pet goldfish can analyze! Maybe it’s the legalized reefer, who knows?

Why Universal Basic Income Is Gaining Support, Critics

July 15, 2017

The idea of a universal basic income — monthly cash payments from the government to every individual, working or not, with no strings attached — is gaining traction, thanks in part to endorsements from Silicon Valley celebs.

Some see it as a way to compensate for the traditional jobs with benefits that will be wiped out by robotics, artificial intelligence, self-driving vehicles, globalization and the gig economy. Others see it as a way to reduce income inequality or to create a more efficient, less stigmatizing safety net than our current mishmash of welfare benefits.

“I think ultimately we will have to have some kind of universal basic income, I don’t think we are going to have a choice,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai in February.

More…