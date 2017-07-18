Bill Holter’s Commentary

When your choice is either not showing up or lying under oath, this makes sense. I mentioned about a month ago her new favorite number is “5”, which went over many heads. “5” as in taking the 5th!

Spyin’ Lyin’ Susan Rice Backs Out Of Congressional Testimony, Second Last Minute Cancellation In A Week

July 17, 2017

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice has abruptly canceled a Tuesday appearance in front of the House Intelligence Committee to discuss allegations that she requested the ‘unmasking‘ of various members of the Trump campaign on behalf of the Obama administration.

Rice’s cancellation comes on the heels of another nix’d testimony from Glenn Simpson – the former Wall St. Journal reporter who co-founded opposition research firm Fusion GPS – which was responsible for an embarrassingly amateur and largely debunked 35-page Trump-Russia ‘dossier’ used as evidence to request a FOIA surveillance warrant on a Trump associate.

Simpson’s Wednesday cancellation in front of the Senate Intel Committee appearance followed revelations that two Fusion GPS associates were intimately involved in a June 2016 sit-down between Donald Trump Jr., a Russian lawyer, and 6 other people – a meeting which has the appearance of a political ‘setup’ meant to ensnare the Trump team.

