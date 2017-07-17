Bill Holter’s Commentary

Jim and I spoke this morning and wondered “where” we would be right now had she won? Jim grew up in the 40’s and 50’s, me in the 60’s-70’s, we ask “how can this be”?

Bill Holter’s Commentary

…Business as usual? Someone needs to go to jail damnit!

Watchdog Uncovers New Evidence of Quid Pro Quo at Hillary State Dept.

July 16, 2017

(LifeZette) Judicial Watch released 448 pages of documents Friday showing further incidences of Huma Abedin, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s former deputy chief of staff in the State Department, allocating special treatment to Clinton Foundation donors while Clinton served as Secretary of State.

Clinton’s use of a private email server to conduct government business clouded her presidential campaign. The latest batch of documents released Friday arrived long after the conservative legal watchdog organization filed its lawsuit in May 2015 requesting “all emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-‘state.gov” email address.”

The 448 pages Judicial Watch released Friday included six email exchanges that Clinton had failed to turn over to the State Department and brought the total number of known emails that Clinton didn’t turn over to 439. Although Clinton submitted roughly 55,000 pages of emails during the course of the probe into her private email server, these additional emails appear to contradict here statement that “as far as she knew” she had turned over all of her government email exchanges.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Only a rounding error?

HUD SECRETARY DR. CARSON FINDS A MERE HALF A TRILLION IN ERRORS… …

July 17, 2017

When then-President-elect Trump appointed former neurosurgeon and presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson to be Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, I had to turn to my friend and colleague Catherine Austin Fitts, and exchange the “knowing wink.” Seriously, folks, we weren’t even in the same room when the announcement came. We were, in fact, hundreds of miles away, but nonetheless, I strongly suspect we both turned in that “metaphorical higher-dimensional imaged-space” that we all create when such things happen, and winked at each other. Indeed, later, during a phone call as we were discussing the various cabinet appointments that were rolling out, we both had to speculate on just how long it would take Dr. Carson to find major financial problems. I forget who said what, but one of use gave it about “six months.”

More…

Bank Of England Warns “Bigger Systemic Risk” Now Than 2008

July 17, 2017

Stark warnings have been issued by the Bank of England and its regulatory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

In less than one week the two bodies issued papers and speeches to warn industry members that many banks are showing signs of making the same mistakes that led to the 2008 financial crisis – the outcomes of which are predicted to be worse than those seen just nine years ago.

Increased risks have been noted at different ends of the financial system, from the European corporate bond markets right through to retail lenders.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

MIT will from now on be classified as a FAKE university…

Research Team Slams Global Warming Data In New Report: “Not Reality… Totally Inconsistent With Credible Temperature Data”

July 15, 2017

As world leaders, namely in the European Union, attack President Trump for pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement which would have saddled Americans with billions upon billions of dollars in debt and economic losses, a new bombshell report that analyzed Global Average Surface Temperature (GAST) data produced by NASA, the NOAA and HADLEY proves the President was right on target with his refusal to be a part of the new initiative.

According to the report, which has been peer reviewed by administrators, scientists and researchers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), and several of America’s leading universities, the data is completely bunk:

In this research report, the most important surface data adjustment issues are identified and past changes in the previously reported historical data are quantified. It was found that each new version of GAST has nearly always exhibited a steeper warming linear trend over its entire history. And, it was nearly always accomplished by systematically removing the previously existing cyclical temperature pattern. This was true for all three entities providing GAST data measurement, NOAA, NASA and Hadley CRU.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Labor just ain’t worth what it used to be?

Subject: It’s never taken more man-hours to buy a unit of the S&P 500. Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

REFILE-COLUMN-The waning power of the petrodollar: McGeever

July 13, 2017

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) – When the Federal Reserve begins reducing its holdings of U.S. Treasuries as expected later this year, some of the most consistent buyers of U.S. bonds over the last 15 years may be less than willing to fill the breach.

Before the financial crisis, the flow of “petrodollars” was one of the most powerful forces driving the U.S. bond market and the dollar, as oil exporters invested their booming trade surpluses into Treasuries.

But that flow isn’t what it once was, and may be about to dry up further. The Fed’s $1.7 trillion bond-buying stimulus has crowded out demand from oil exporters and their once huge trade surpluses have shrunk thanks to sluggish oil prices.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

A message from our friend and respected colleague, Mr. Williams.

I interpret his message as follows:

There are three things that are real, not fantasy

1/ Donald Trump is POTUS.

2/ The Global Economy is flushed.

3/ The only excuse that can be used to explain the equity market is hyperinflation is around the corner if not already here is disguise. Remember the equity market in Venezuela, Zimbabwe and Weimar?

Subject: Commentary No. 899: June Industrial Production, Retail Sales, CPI and PPI

– Weaker-Than-Expected Headline Reporting Continued, as Negative Revisions Plagued Headline Production and Retail Sales Data

– Downside Implications for Both First- and Second-Quarter 2017 GDP

– Above-or-At-Consensus Headline June Production and Manufacturing Gains Reflected No More than Heavy Downside Revisions to Prior Months

– No End in Sight: Record 114 Months of Continued Non-Expansion in Manufacturing, With June Production and Manufacturing Still Down Respectively by 0.2% (-0.2%) and 6.1% (-6.1%) from Pre-Recession Highs

– Retail Sales Contractions Continued, Despite Upside Growth Distortions from Inconsistent Seasonal-Adjustment Revisions; Net of the Gimmicks, the Headline June Sales Drop of 0.2% (-0.2%) Would Have Been 0.5% (-0.5%)

– Recession Signal Intensified Sharply; Market Economic Sentiment Appears to Be Shifting to the Downside, as Reflected in a Softening Dollar

– Consumer Liquidity Stresses Continue to Restrain Broad Economic Growth

– Headline June CPI-U Inflation Unchanged at Down 0.02% (-0.02%), Pulled Annual CPI-U Inflation Lower to 1.63% (Was 1.87%), with CPI-W at 1.50% (Was 1.78%) and ShadowStats at 9.3% (Was 9.6%)

– Softening Consumer Inflation Likely Hit a Trough in June

– June 2017 Annual Final-Demand PPI Declined to 1.99% (Was 2.36%)

“No. 899: June Industrial Production, Retail Sales, CPI and PPI ”

www.shadowstats.com

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Thank you, David A.

Now there’s no taxes to pay, no real names required, nothing whatsoever backing it. No regulations for drug money movers, ultimate money launderers bigger than Enron. The perfect currency of terrorism has just been invaded by those who claim they are doing the work of God. Now all hell is going to break loose.

In time bitcoin with have an S in front of it.

In time there will either be no or one man left standing in the BS computer money field.

Guess who it will be?

“The volatility will deter all as it a tiny illiquid hugely speculative, hugely leveraged and gamed vehicle. It makes metal look solid even though government controlled … no “currency” of exchange can have even a tiny fraction of this volatility. David A.”

Goldman Wins Patent For Its Own Cryptocoin Technology

July 17, 2017

Goldman Sachs has clinched an important victory in its race to transition from a stodgy investment bank into a fintech powerhouse: it was awarded a patent for its proposed “SETLcoin” cryptocurrency settlement system, according to CoinDesk, the first to report on the patent.

“The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published Goldman’s patent on July 11, entitled “Cryptographic currency for securities settlement”. The bank made headlines when the existence of the patent application was revealed in late 2015.”

The concept envisions a system for settling securities trades using cryptocurrency instead of cash or other cash equivalents. When filed in December of 2015, the application notably outlined methods for exchanging SETLcoins for digitized stocks for firms like Google and Microsoft, as well as cryptocurrencies, naming bitcoin and litecoin in particular, as CoinDesk explains.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Talk about a man walking in an mine field cluttered with body parts?

This boy either has the courage of Thor or has lost his marbles.

New Clinton/Abedin Emails Revealed!

July 14, 2017

Our understanding of the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s State Department continues to expand as more of her illicit server’s emails are revealed.

This week we released 448 pages of documents from the U.S. Department of State revealing new incidents of Huma Abedin, deputy chief of staff to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, providing special State Department treatment to major donors to the Clinton Foundation and political campaigns.

The heavily redacted documents from Abedin’s non-government account include an email from Hillary Clinton’s brother, Tony Rodham, to Abedin revealing that he acted as a go between for a Clinton Foundation donor, Richard Park. And they reveal Clinton Foundation executive Doug Band instructing Abedin to “show love” to Clinton donor Andrew Liveris.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Here come the big guns and the real market reset.

It will not be by EDICT but by market.

Russia’s Largest Bank Makes First Transaction on Shanghai Gold Exchange as Moscow, Beijing Prepare for Trade in Gold

July 14, 2017

Russia’s largest, state-owned bank Sberbank announced on Thursday its Swiss subsidiary had begun trading physical gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

Reuters reports:

Sberbank was granted international membership of the Shanghai exchange in September last year and in July completed a pilot transaction with 200 kg of gold kilobars sold to local financial institutions, the bank said.

Sberbank plans to expand its presence on the Chinese precious metals market and anticipates total delivery of 5-6 tonnes of gold to China in the remaining months of 2017.

Gold bars will be delivered directly to the official importers in China as well as through the exchange, Sberbank said.

Russia’s second-largest bank VTB is also a member of the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Chalk up another one? The odds are pretty good it was scheduled to testify against the Clintons in the next few days…!

Robot Security Guard “Commits Suicide” In Mall Fountain

July 17, 2017

We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots.”

That was the comment of Twitter user Bilal Farooqui who this afternoon surprised the social network with a bizarre image: a robot which “commited suicide” by drowning itself in a public fountain.

More…