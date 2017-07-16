Dear Jim/Bill,

Khamenei calls Trump.

CIGA GG

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Trump and tells him, “Donald, stay out of office. because last night I had a wonderful dream. I could see America , the whole beautiful country, and on each house I saw a banner.”

“What did it say on the banners?” Trump asks.

Ali replies, “United States of Iran.”

Trump says, “You know, Ali, I am really happy you called, because believe it or not, last night I had a similar dream. I could see all of Tehran , and it was more beautiful than ever, and on each house flew an enormous banner.”

“What did it say on the banners?” Ali asks.

Trump replies, “I don’t know. I can’t read Hebrew.”