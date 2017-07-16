Bill Holter’s Commentary

Is it dangerous to even know these people? At what point does DOJ investigate “coincidences” as being a pattern as 2+2 equaling 4? At least these two received autopsies not afforded Justice Scalia…

EXCLUSIVE: Doubt Surfaces About ‘Suicide’ Claim of Clinton Investigator

July 14, 2017

A Wall Street analyst who spoke to Peter Smith the day before he reportedly committed suicide told the Daily Caller News Foundation there were no indications the Chicago businessman and anti-Clinton political investigator was about to take his life.

“He may have been a fantastic actor but I certainly didn’t leave that phone call saying, ‘oh shit, the guy’s at the end of his rope,’” Charles Ortel, a Wall Street investment banker and market analyst, told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s (TheDCNF) Investigative Group.

“This does not seem like a settled story. It made perfect sense to me he might have died of natural causes, but little chance he would have killed himself,” Ortel said.

More…

Haiti Official Who Exposed The Clinton Foundation Is Found Dead

July 16, 2017

The mainstream media’s silence over Klaus Eberwein’s death is deafening.

Eberwein was a former Haitian government official who was expected to expose the extent of Clinton Foundation corruption and malpractice next week.

He has been found dead in Miami at the age of 50.

More…