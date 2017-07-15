Bill Holter’s Commentary

One can only hope and pray President Trump wins this war!

Trump’s War on Pedophiles Just Went Hot

July 14, 2017

“My Administration is focused on ending the horrific practice of human trafficking, and the three bills the House of Representatives passed today are important steps forward. Since taking office, I have met with courageous survivors, non-profit groups, and faith leaders who are devoting tremendous energy to raising awareness about human trafficking. I am hopeful that the Senate will take up and pass these three bills as soon as possible and I look forward to my continued work with the Congress on this important issue.” — Statement from President Donald J. Trump on the Passage of H.R. 2664, H.R. 2480, and H.R. 2200, July 12, 2017

Just before leaving for his trip to France, President Trump sent three Anti-Human-Trafficking bills through the House of Representatives and on their way to the Senate. Curiously – or not – we haven’t heard much about this from #FakeNews outlets like CNN.

