Jim/Bill,

The USD index is breaking below the 95 level; it is 95.16 at the moment. Hence why gold and silver are rising. See the chart of gold form Forex analytics below, it bounces off exactly at its support!

CIGA GG

——————————————————————————————————————–

Wolfgang:,

I did not know Bill Holter did Western’s.

Jim

One of my favorite movies of all time has to be TOMBSTONE, with Kurt Russell.

The casting and content (Biblical references) is excellent.

Instead of Ike Clanton, Wyatt could be GOLD himself, talking to the current governments and financial system.

Wyatt Earp: All right, Clanton… you called down the thunder, well now you’ve got it! You see that?

[pulls open his coat, revealing a badge]

Wyatt Earp: It says United States Marshal!

Ike Clanton: [terrified, pleading] Wyatt, please, I…

Wyatt Earp: [referring to Stilwell, laying dead] Take a good look at him, Ike… ’cause that’s how you’re gonna end up!

[shoves Ike down roughly with his boot]

Wyatt Earp: The Cowboys are finished, you understand? I see a red sash, I kill the man wearin’ it!

[lets Ike up to run for his life]

Wyatt Earp: So run, you cur… RUN! Tell all the other curs the law’s comin’!

[shouts]

Wyatt Earp: You tell ’em I’M coming… and hell’s coming with me, you hear?…

[louder]

Wyatt Earp: Hell’s coming with me!

Enjoy the movie and the move to come in gold.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech