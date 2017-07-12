CIGA Chris from Britain checks in with some interesting history.

Bill

Dear Bill,

Reading the intro to the article about ‘fake temperature charts’ allegedly concocted by Michael Mann makes me think of something brought about by the Medieval Warm Period that is part of local culture here in south-west London.

My son went to a primary school in Richmond on Thames, a part of Greater London, called The Vineyard School. (Richmond, by the way, gave its name to Richmond, Virginia.) Now why would a school in England be called by that name? Well, during the Middle Ages, when temperatures were on average, 10º F higher, the bluffs overlooking the River Thames which flows close by were ideal for growing grapes. The vineyards along the Thames were mainly owned by monasteries and the wine they produced was sold to the local population to fund their charitable activities. (There is an ancient vine at nearby Hampton Court Palace which is over 300 years old and still produces grapes but it is under glass.)

So, I challenge anyone to ‘eradicate’ all of this cultural history!

It is only in the last 50-60 years that it has again been possible to grow grapes in the open this far north, so Britain is a little warmer than it used to be (but our winters have become much colder).

With best wishes,

Chris

Jim/Bill,

Get used to it folks. This is what has become of our country. Your informed only on a “Need To Know” basis.

Censorship in its most egregious form.

Claiming felonious assaults falsely as petty crimes when they are actually felonious assaults, and then denying you the right to protect yourself by being aware of your surroundings and possible perpetrators?

What next?

Not advising you of Islamic terrorist assaults on civilians?

Not advising you of gang related assaults?

Not advising you of contaminated water because those in charge happen to be of another race, color, or creed?

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

BART Withholds Video Of Attacks Over Concern About “Stereotypes”

July 12, 2017

Over the last few months, several attacks by large groups have targeted riders on San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) trains, resulting in robberies and injuries. The first of these took place in April [6] and involved as many as sixty youth and seven victims, two of whom were beaten. The two most recent came at the end of June, including an armed robbery with a knife and another incident with a dozen perpetrators robbing a woman.

BART riders have begun to fear for their safety, and want video released to see who are committing these robberies. BART won’t release the video, however, and BART board member Deborah Allen tells CBS [7] that it’s because they are afraid that the videos will “unfairly affect and characterize riders of color”:

According to a memo distributed to BART Directors, the agency won’t do a press release on the June 30 theft because it was a “petty crime” that would make BART look “crime ridden.” Furthermore, it would “unfairly affect and characterize riders of color, leading to sweeping generalizations in media reports.”

The memo was from BART Assistant General Manager Kerry Hamill.

What have they been taught if it’s not about work?

Bosses Say Graduates Can’t Cope With Office Life

July 11, 2017

From Daily Mail: A third of companies are concerned about young people’s attitude to work, a report by business leaders says today.

With many graduates and school leavers lacking the mindset and skills required to thrive in the workplace, the CBI said teachers needed to better reflect the importance of ‘attitude and aptitude for work’.

There are also worries about the literacy and numeracy skills of young employees, with firms admitting they have had to run classes for recruits.

The CBI/Pearson survey of 344 firms found that 32 per cent were dissatisfied with graduates’ ‘attitudes and behaviours of self-management and resilience’, with 40 per cent saying they lacked customer awareness.

Some 33 per cent of business leaders were unhappy with the literacy of young applicants, while 29 per cent said their numeracy wasn’t up to scratch. Faced with a skills shortage, two in five businesses (41 per cent) have been forced to do remedial training for school or college leavers.

Jim/Bill,

The best laid plans of mice and men….

With all the hubbab the last week or two about the detailed plans of the Fed to reduce the balance sheet; the amounts this year, next year, and going forward; you would think this was a “fait accompli”.

Not so!

Suddenly “hesitancy” rears it head and a lot “ifs” and “buts” come into play.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Yellen Says a Sizable Rate Cut Would Halt Fed’s Balance Sheet Reduction

July 12, 2017

The Federal Reserve will probably start trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year, Chair Janet Yellen says, but any economic deterioration bad enough to prompt a sizeable cut in interest rates would halt that effort.

The central bank “would be prepared to resume reinvestments,” she said during semi-annual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, July 12. For now, Yellen said, the U.S. economy is continuing to grow moderately, with unemployment of 4.4% well below its financial-crisis peak.

Even without a severe downturn, some members of the Fed’s monetary policy committee have expressed concern that paring the portfolio, which expanded more than fivefold with securities purchases intended to buoy the economy after the 2008 financial crisis, might amplify the effects of gradually rising rates.

