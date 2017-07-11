Bill Holter’s Commentary

Jim originally termed this “QE to infinity” and is mathematically certain because the “money” does not exist today to make all future principal and interest payments. Fiat currency will die by either deflation and default or hyperinflation and helicopter money. All that remains is the choice of poison.

Deutsche: “Once The Carnage From Higher Rates Hits, Then We Move To Helicopter Money”

July 11, 2017

As Jim Reid writes, “it’s been a very dull 24 hours” in the markets, so to pass the time the Deutsche strategist recapped his bigger picture thoughts “on government bond yields given the sell-off of the last two weeks.” Hardly surprising, he goes along with the consesus, and expects yields to rise as more central banks turn hawkish (for reasons we have discussed on countless occasions, most recently yesterday) although what is interesting is Reid’s take on what happens after the initial reaction, and it’s here that the gloom descends because in a world with 327% debt/GDP…

Comey’s Private Memos On Trump Conversations Contained Classified Material

July 9, 2017

More than half of the memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote as personal recollections of his conversations with President Trump about the Russia investigation have been determined to contain classified information, according to interviews with officials familiar with the documents.

This revelation raises the possibility that Comey broke his own agency’s rules and ignored the same security protocol that he publicly criticized Hillary Clinton over in the waning days of the 2016 presidential election.

Comey testified last month before the Senate Intelligence Committee that he considered the memos to be personal documents and that he shared at least one of them with a friend. He asked that friend, a law professor at Columbia University, to leak information from one memo to the news media in hopes of increasing pressure to get a special prosecutor named in the Russia case after Comey was fired as FBI director.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

The biggest question is “to whom” will he sell and how do they fund the purchase? There are many angles to look at this from. One, this is a very rapid move to divest of a property Mr. Wang was obviously passionate about. It seems as if the PBOC is trying to “deleverage” the system. As I wrote for subscribers yesterday, “risk and loss” can be moved or shifted but it cannot be erased. Forcing Mr. Wang to liquidate may reduce the risk of him bankrupting but someone else is assuming that risk. Also, it sounds nice from a balance sheet standpoint for Mr. Wang but doesn’t this type of action pressure the real estate market? And in order for the property to be bought by another entity …won’t they need some debt created to consummate the trade unless someone/group has an extra $6 billion laying around? This is akin to “shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic”… corrected; it is like shuffling anvils on the Titanic because when the ship goes down, all the existing debt will be like steel anvils chained to debtor’s necks in a sea of default.

China’s Richest Man Forced To Sell World’s Largest Indoor Ski Resort 2 Weeks After It Opened

July 10, 2017

The man who declared war on Disneyland just opened the world’s largest indoor ski resort. And now he’s being forced to sell it.

As the South China Morning Post reports, Wanda City, the $6 billion resort development built by China’s wealthiest tycoon Wang Jianlin, opened for business two weeks ago. The resort, which, at 1.6 square kilometres, is the world’s largest indoor ski park.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

“Charts”? So it turns out even charts of actual know data are faked… Alice’s Wonderland?

Breaking: Fatal Courtroom Act Ruins Michael ‘hockey stick’ Mann

July 4, 2017

Penn State climate scientist, Michael ‘hockey stick’ Mann commits contempt of court in the ‘climate science trial of the century.’ Prominent alarmist shockingly defies judge and refuses to surrender data for open court examination. Only possible outcome: Mann’s humiliation, defeat and likely criminal investigation in the U.S.

The defendant in the libel trial, the 79-year-old Canadian climatologist, Dr Tim Ball (above, right) is expected to instruct his British Columbia attorneys to trigger mandatory punitive court sanctions, including a ruling that Mann did act with criminal intent when using public funds to commit climate data fraud. Mann’s imminent defeat is set to send shock waves worldwide within the climate science community as the outcome will be both a legal and scientific vindication of U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims that climate scare stories are a “hoax.”

As can be seen from the graphs below; Mann’s cherry-picked version of science makes the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) disappear and shows a pronounced upward ‘tick’ in the late 20th century (the blade of his ‘hockey stick’). But below that, Ball’s graph, using more reliable and widely available public data, shows a much warmer MWP, with temperatures hotter than today, and showing current temperatures well within natural variation.

