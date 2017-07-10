Bill Holter’s Commentary

Our nation was originally born because the people would not put up with egregious events like this one. What a travesty!

IRS Shuts Down Mom And Pop Dressmaker, Sells Dresses Within Hours

July 8, 2017

The unmarked vehicles arrived in the morning. More than 20 armed agents poured out.

Hours later, Mii’s Bridal & Tuxedo was out of business after serving customers for decades. Its entire inventory of wedding gowns and dresses as well as sewing machines and other equipment were sold at auction.

The hastily-called sale held inside the store netted the IRS about $17,000 — not enough to cover the roughly $31,400 in tax debt alleged, court records show. The balance is now likely unrecoverable.

More…