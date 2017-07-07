Wikileaks Unveils CIA Implants that Steal SSH Credentials from Windows & Linux PCs

July 6, 2017

WikiLeaks has today published the 15th batch of its ongoing Vault 7 leak, this time detailing two alleged CIA implants that allowed the agency to intercept and exfiltrate SSH (Secure Shell) credentials from targeted Windows and Linux operating systems using different attack vectors.

Secure Shell or SSH is a cryptographic network protocol used for remote login to machines and servers securely over an unsecured network.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Courtesy of JB Slear.

CNN Asked a GOP Congressman About Trump’s Tweets. His Brutal Response Left ‘Em Speechless

July 6, 2017

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA), a former Navy SEAL, was being interviewed by CNN on Wednesday when the anchor returned to a favorite, common question that has been asked for the last two years ceaselessly by the media: “What do you think of Trump’s latest tweets?”

Specifically, the anchor asked about CNN’s exposé on unmasking a meme creator.

Taylor laughed and told the anchor, “I think you guys are getting played, man,” chiding the media for the obsession with Trump’s tweets, saying, “There’s tons of news out there. Let’s talk about real news.”

Italy Government Bond 10Y 1991-2017

Italy 10Y increased 0.07 percent or 0.07% to 2.34 on Friday July 7 from 2.27 in the previous trading session. Historically, the Italy Government Bond 10Y reached an all time high of 14.20 in October of 1992 and a record low of 1.05 in August of 2016.

