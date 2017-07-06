Bill Holter’s Commentary

These two sadly fall under the category of TRUTH BOMBS. While Dave Hodges claim has not been proven yet that Vladimir Putin has said the “U.S. had better name names or I will” regarding crimes and in particular pedophilia, the arrests for a “gay sex orgy” at one of the Pope’s advisor’s home is fact. What a sick world we live in! And sadly few care as we will again hear “fake news, nothing to see here. Please move along”…

Vatican Police ‘Break Up Gay Orgy’ At Home Of One Of Pope Francis’ Advisors

July 5, 2017

Vatican police have broken up a gay orgy at the home of the secretary to one of Pope Francis’s key advisers, it has been claimed.

The flat belonged to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, or Holy Office, which is in charge of tackling sexual abuse amongst the clergy.

Reports in Italy claim the occupant of the apartment is the secretary to Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio – a key aide to the 80-year-old Pope.

From our good friend Yra Harris.

Notes From Underground: Time It Was and What a Time It Was

I use the wisdom of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bookends” to discuss the huge risk that pervades the global financial system. This is not Yra crying wolf or pretending to be a prophet of doom. Notes From Underground deals with profit opportunities. It’s not a cult singing Barry McGuire’s, “Eve of Destruction.” I have not been banging the drum of impending financial disaster, but I have been consistent in noting that negative and zero interest rates, coupled with massive QE programs from the world’s central banks have lifted asset prices on a tsunami of liquidity.

Last week, the bond markets were very volatile in reaction to a Draghi statement, which hinted at a quicker removal of ECB QE programs. My thesis is (and has been) that the Draghi-led ECB is in a hurry to increase the ECB balance sheet in an effort to force the creation of a EUROBOND in a stealth effort to protect the heavily indebted-states like Italy, Greece, Spain, Ireland and others. The Germans have balked about fiscal harmonization before the strict Maastricht rules are adhered to in full measure. The Eurocrats in Brussels are using the ECB balance sheet as a tool to circumvent German concerns about being a wealth transfer agent for the profligate nations in an effort to forestall the implementation of needed labor and market reforms. Draghi’s “whatever it takes” program was not meant to respond to its mandate of inflation but rather to preserve the EU and its currency, the euro.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’’ www.shadowstats.com

– Second-Quarter 2017 Real Merchandise Trade Deficit Remained on Track for Worst Showing Since Second-Quarter 2007

– June Real-World Employment Conditions Continued in Annual Decline, Albeit at a Narrowed Pace Still Not Seen Since the Depths of the 2009 Collapse

– In Ongoing, Low-Level Stagnation, May Freight Index Gained Year-to-Year, Holding Shy of Recovering Its Pre-Recession Peak by 12.1% (-12.1%)

– Construction Spending Benchmark Revisions Confirmed Likely Downside-Benchmark Revisions Pending for the GDP

– Recent Patterns of Real Annual Growth in Construction Spending Revised from Uptrending to Sharply Downtrending, Consistent with a Recession

– Real Construction Spending Remained 20.7% (-20.7%) Shy of Recovering Its Pre-Recession Peak, Still Holding in Low-Level Stagnation

“No. 897: Trade Deficit, Construction Spending, Freight Index, Private Jobs Surveying ”

