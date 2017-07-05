Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Can the European Union withstand this?

Italy Swoops In To Save Another Bank Leaving Taxpayers On The Hook For Over $25 Billion

July 5, 2017

The Italian state has stepped in with funding to save yet another failing bank, meaning taxpayers now stand responsible for over 22 billion euros ($25.4 billion) of bailout money recently extended to the sector.

Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan announced late Tuesday that the government had received approval from the European Commission to pump 5.4 billion euros into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS) in exchange for the lender undertaking a major restructuring overhaul.

BMPS revealed an outline of its new 2017 – 2021 plan on Wednesday morning which it says will deliver a net profit of over 1.2 billion euros and a return-on-equity of over 10 percent by 2021. Management has committed to implementing a headcount reduction of around 5,500 and to close around 600 of the bank’s existing 2,000 branches as well as a pay cap for senior management. BMPS also said that its CET1 ratio (its common equity tier 1 ratio which is a key standardized measure of a bank’s financial strength) should reach 14.7 percent by 2021.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

If this horse was Arabian it would be tolerated. Seriously, the rider does seem to be bit of a goat head, who would walk their horse right up to a bunch of angry drunks? …with someone riding on the back? It’s not exactly like these animals are born with cleats that grip pavement or cement, dangerous for all including the horse even if no one sees it that way. That said, I still think businesses should offer hitching posts and free parking!

Urban Cowboy Won’t Give Up His Horse After Victoriaville Tells Him To Get Out

July 2, 2017

Once best known as the home of a famous hockey stick, Victoriaville, Que., has more recently established a reputation as a growing entrepreneurial hub. It is the “economic engine” of the centre of Quebec, a “dynamic and welcoming community,” the city of 46,000 says on its website.

And, frankly, it could do without people on horseback clogging the roads.

After a long battle that led the city to rewrite its bylaws, the city last month won a court victory against Jean Roy, the man known as Victoriaville’s urban cowboy.

More…

Buy Gold Near $1,200 “As Insurance” – UBS Wealth

July 5, 2017

Buy gold as insurance against Kim’s ‘gift giving’

Yesterday North Korea sent the US a ‘package of gifts’ for Independence Day.

Unsurprisingly the successfully tested and launched intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was not well received. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the move a “new escalation of the threat” to the U.S. and its allies and that “global action is required to stop a global threat.”

As the US and South Korea began military exercises in response to North Korea’s gift giving ceremony, safe haven assets rose and gold made a small rebound in the face of these escalating geopolitical concerns. Gold tends to rise on various uncertainties – whether financial, economic or geopolitical.

More…