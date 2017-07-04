Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

“This picture says all you need to know about present USA politics.”

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Did they run out of ink? Or paper?

Bank Of England Workers To Go On Strike For Four Days Over Pay

July 3, 2017

The four-day strike by members of Unite begins on July 31.

The union said 95% of workers voted in favour of taking industrial action.

Unite members working in the maintenance, parlours and security departments will be taking strike action.

Staff are angry that their pay offer was below the level of inflation for the second year running, with up to a third not receiving an increase in 2017.

Britain ‘Is On The Brink Of The Worst House Price Collapse Since 1990s’: Experts Predict Property Costs Could Plunge By FORTY PER CENT

July 2, 2017

House prices are teetering on the brink of a crash that could be as bad as the bust of the early 1990s, a leading expert has warned.

There are already warning signs that prices are heading towards a near 40 per cent plunge, warns Paul Cheshire, Professor of Economic Geography at the London School of Economics.

It raises the alarming spectre of the return of ‘negative equity’ – when a house falls so far in value it is worth less than the mortgage – which hit one million people at the worst point in the 1990s.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

…and this is the generation supposed to buy the previous generation’s starter homes?

Millennials Really Want A McMansion Of Their Own, There’s Just One Problem…

July 4, 2017

A new survey from ApartmentList.com of 24,000 millennials across the country, born between 1982 and 2004, revealed some ‘great news’ for the residential housing market…about 80% of the millennials surveyed said they’re ready to move out of mom’s basement and buy a home. There’s just one catch…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

This is an interesting read with good charts. Please read this one with an “eye” toward value and relative valuations.

Putting The US Stock Market in Perspective

May 20, 2017

‘Since 1954 corporate equity market cap has averaged 70% of GDP. Today it stands over 125%’

Over the past year, here at The Sounding Line, we have presented a number of analyses which indicate that US equity prices have surpassed values supportable by underlying economic conditions (here, here, here).

Along these lines, we present yet another indicator which describes the relationship between stock prices and the underlying economy, namely the ratio between total US non-financial corporate equity market capitalization (the value of all non-financial corporations in the US) versus the total value of US economic activity (US GDP). Warren Buffett has in the past called this ratio “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.” As evident in the two charts below, US corporate equity valuations are now larger than the entire US economy (as measured by GDP) and at levels only seen from 1998-2001 during the dot-com bubble and from 2006-2007 during the height of the housing bubble. Since 1954 corporate equity market cap has averaged 70% of GDP. Today it stands over 125%.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

The shocker is not the “paper fraud problem” we all know about, rather, the fact that Bloomberg news would publish this let alone touch it! This should be seen as a huge change as it has been denied for over 20 years…now no one can say they were not warned pubicly.

Metals Trading Has a Paper Fraud Problem

July 3, 2017

For all the high-tech wizardry of modern financial markets, there’s one corner of the commodity world that still depends almost entirely on printed paper — making it an easy target for crooks.

Buyers and sellers of base metals like copper, aluminum and nickel use documents known as warehouse receipts to prove every pound involved in a transaction actually exists and who owns it. The receipts, from a long list of issuers who often stamp them with holograms and secret codes, have become the linchpin of bank loans backed by the metal as collateral.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Maybe credit is not the only thing to worry about when it comes to distribution?

This Black Swan Event Is Happening Now And Will ‘Bring This Country To A Halt’

July 4, 2017

On June 24, 2017, Stefan Stanford highlighted a very concerning SQ Alert by a member of the trucking industry about the ramifications and total tyrannical control of the government regarding the upcoming ELD Mandate, warning people that the mandate set to begin in December 2017, is all about control and the surveillance state, with the trucking stating “Control trucking, you control every part of this country, and as 1/5th of the GDP, the economy of every part of this country.”

Read the entire alert again here, because ANP has just received another warning, coming from a trucker that would be affected, and a possible trucking shutdown, which we are told “would bring this country to a halt.”

A black swan is an event or occurrence that deviates beyond what is normally expected of a situation and is extremely difficult to predict and generally brings about chaos and strife, and our reader highlights what has been going on in the trucking industry, but has received very little attention in the media, telling us:

“Every one has or is discussing and looking for a “black swan event”. I believe one is right in front of you, and it has gotten little attention, save mention in an article by you and an alert by Steve Quayle. I’m talking about the ELD mandate for trucks. The government is taking total control over the trucking industry under the guise of safety. But their own studies can’t prove a safety increase resulting from this. Its a ruse on the scale of the Patriot act, and Obama care. You know how those worked out.”

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Pretty good (but very long) write up. Isn’t this just another way of using the word “reset”?

French Market Regulator Sees “Brutal Repricing Of Assets”; Valuations, Volatility “Don’t Reflect Real Uncertainty”

July 4, 2017

High valuations and low volatility don’t reflect the level of economic growth nor the geopolitical uncertainty facing the market, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers says in a mid-year report on main risks to global markets. While stock markets have shown resiliency, the French regulator warns of the “systemic threat” from a “sharp market correction.”

PBOC Hires Blockchain Engineers Who Will Oversee Creation Of The “Digital RMB”

July 4, 2017

For those who can’t quite reconcile the Chinese government’s tentative acceptance of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with the inherently anarchistic principles espoused by bitcoin’s creator, here’s yet another clue to support the theory that the Chinese government has decided to tolerate and regulate digital currencies in hopes of learning how to apply the technology to its own digital currency.

At its core, the hypothetical “digital RMB” will subvert bitcoin’s core mission – that is, to enable individuals to circumvent government control and monitoring. Instead, Chinese policy makers intend to use the currency to strengthen the Communist Party’s ability to monitor its citizens for evidence of money laundering and other financial crimes, as MarketWatch noted earlier this year.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Our good friend JB asks; banking issues on the fourth of July??

Chase Bank Experiences Nationwide Outages; Atms, Branches, Credit Cards Affected

July 4, 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio– JPMorgan Chase on Monday was hit by significant outages at its branches and throughout its network, leaving customers unable to access their accounts or money in some cases.

The problems were reported to be the worst in New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Florida and Seattle.

“We’re experiencing some slowness on our system today,” spokeswoman Trish Wexler said Monday evening. “We’re aware of the issue and hope to have it back to normal shortly.”

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Jim and I are not rocket scientists so who are we to say, but isn’t this a little over the top?

Stephen Hawking Says Trump’s Climate Policies Are Pushing Earth Toward An Irreversible “Tipping Point”

July 3, 2017

Famed physicist Stephen Hawking spent part of his 75th birthday celebration warning the public of the potentially catastrophic consequences of US president Donald Trump’s climate change policy.

“We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible,” he said yesterday (July 2) in an interview with BBC News. “Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulphuric acid.”

Hawking, who directs research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge, UK, said climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and rebuked Trump for obfuscating its existence and withdrawing the US from the Paris Accords.

