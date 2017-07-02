“All paper money returns to its intrinsic value, nothing. Voltaire.” (1694-1778).

New Jersey, Maine Shut Down Governments Amid Budget Impasses

July 1, 2017

Governors in New Jersey and Maine shut down state government after lawmakers in their states failed to reach budget deals before Friday’s midnight deadline.

Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is in his final year of two terms running the state, called the Democratic-led legislature back to Trenton for a special session on Saturday. In Maine, Republican Gov.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Would a true American ever say this? Maybe he should stay in Indonesia…

Obama Warns Americans About Too Much Patriotism — On July 4th Weekend!

July 2, 2017

While most Americans are gathering with family and community this weekend to celebrate the most exceptional country in the history of the world, Mr. Hope and Change is halfway around the world talking doom and gloom — and criticizing his successor.

Barack Obama visited Indonesia this weekend, and in a series of appearances, attacked love of country and the policies of Donald Trump.

The Guardian reports:

The former US president said some countries had adopted “an aggressive kind of nationalism” and “increased resentment of minority groups”, in a speech in Indonesia on Saturday that could be seen as a commentary on the US as well as Indonesia.

