Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

All is well in this world of fake news, or when a situation like this happens very well-filtered news at the time.

WATCH: Italian Finance Minister Reveals How Close EU And Italy Came To COLLAPSE This Week

June 29, 2017

THE ITALIAN government has made an emergency intervention to wind up two crumbling banks which threatened to “collapse” their economy and possibly the entire European Union.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

In this case fake news cost the faker!

BPI Claims Settlement With ABC ‘Vindicates’ Dunes Firm’s Beef Product

June 28, 2017

ELK POINT – As the Union County courtroom began to fill Wednesday morning, one could sense an atmosphere different from the one present in the room during the previous 17 days of trial in Beef Products Inc.’s $1.9 billion defamation lawsuit against ABC.

BPI’s lawyers, usually serious and businesslike in the minutes before a session began, joked and laughed with one another.

BPI owners Eldon and Regina Roth were present as they had been through much of the trial, but were accompanied by several other family members. A contingent from the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce filled several seats in the room.

