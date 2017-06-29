Bill Holter’s Commentary

Very interesting 10 min. interview of John Podesta! I am somewhat surprised at the tough tone and questions by Maria Bartitomo but must say it is pleasing to see! I am sure this is only the beginning for Mr. Podesta and have to believe Hillary will also come under fire. If 2017 is not the year of the “truth bomb”, the rule of law is dead…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Another one to be filed under the “truth bomb” category?

Sketchy Firm Behind Trump Dossier Is Stalling Investigators

June 24, 2017

A secretive Washington firm that commissioned the dubious intelligence dossier on Donald Trump is stonewalling congressional investigators trying to learn more about its connections to the Democratic Party.

The Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month threatened to subpoena the firm, Fusion GPS, after it refused to answer questions and provide records to the panel identifying who financed the error-ridden dossier, which was circulated during the election and has sparked much of the Russia scandal now engulfing the White House.

What is the company hiding? Fusion GPS describes itself as a “research and strategic intelligence firm” founded by “three former Wall Street Journal investigative reporters.” But congressional sources say it’s actually an opposition-research group for Democrats, and the founders, who are more political activists than journalists, have a pro-Hillary Clinton, anti-Trump agenda.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

We have posted Craig’s work before showing the nuts and bolts of how “synthetic” gold is priced. Craig is spot on with his analysis.

POSX Continues to S(t)ink

June 28, 2017

As the US Dollar Index makes new lows for 2017, some are surprised that the Comex Digital Metals aren’t charging higher. For an explanation, one simply needs to understand the HFT drivers that move price on a daily basis.

Lets start with the dollar as that’s where the action is today. After making new 2017 lows yesterday, we knew that today would be a pivotal day. When Count Draghi issued some “clarification” earlier to his remarks of Tuesday, it seemed a clear attempt to help the dollar of the mat. Instead, the POSX has fallen further this morning and now rests at almost exactly 96 and very near the KEY LEVEL of 95.88 that was the Trump election night reaction lows. A break of this level on a closing basis would seem to be a VERY significant development.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

And so we relive the exact script of 1930 to the Second World War economically speaking.

Yellen Keeps Fed on Track for Rate Hikes

June 27, 2017

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave no indication her plans for continued monetary policy tightening had shifted while acknowledging that some asset prices had become “somewhat rich.”

“We’ve made very clear that we think it will be appropriate to the attainment of our goals to raise interest rates very gradually,” she said Tuesday in London.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Looks like Trump won more than just the election.

Death Spiral: Along With Its Credibility, CNN Ratings Collapse

June 29, 2017

Over the past month, CNN’s three-year credibility collapse went from a slow-motion trainwreck to something that is now completely out of the left-wing network’s control. Because there is obviously something very wrong with the climate fostered by CNN chief Jeff Zucker, no fewer than five CNN staffers (in as many weeks) have had to be terminated over various strains of Trump derangement syndrome. These terminations include CNN star Kathy Griffin, host Reza Aslan, a Pulitzer finalist, and an outright Pulitzer winner. The Least Trusted Name In News now has another serious problem: its ratings are in the toilet.

While CNN’s serial-credibility scandals show no signs of slowing down, over the past five days, things got as bad as they have ever been. James O’Keefe caught a senior CNN producer admitting on video that the network knows the Trump/Russia hoax is exactly that. Moreover, the fallout surrounding CNN’s fake news epidemic continues to rain down, especially from the victim of all this fake news, President Trump. Worse still, for whatever reason, CNN believes it is a good idea to turn its White House correspondent Jim Acosta into an insufferable crybaby.

In the middle of this Fake News Typhoon came the numbers… Awful news about CNN’s ratings, including a humiliating loss to MSNBC that seemed impossible only a few months ago.

