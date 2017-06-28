Bill Holter’s Commentary

Sung to the tune…”You’re in the army now”!

Fed Raises Student Loan Rates 15% to 4.75 on 10yr Loans and Your Kid is a G-2 Employee

June 28, 2017

College ain’t what it used to be. And student loans are paving the way to indentured servitude possibly for the next generation.

In one admittedly cynical scenario we see in the future a large number of college graduates unable to repay student loans. We also see a government unable to disclose that default to thepublic and risk its own credit rating being downgraded.

Student Loan Breakdown in 2017

Bill Holter’s Commentary

I guess this agent did not count on the rule of law ever coming back to America.

Report: FBI Agent Indicted In Lavoy Finicum Shooting

June 28, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An FBI agent has been indicted on accusations that he lied about firing at Robert “LaVoy” Finicum in 2016 when officers arrested leaders of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge in rural Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that sources familiar with the case say the agent will face allegations of making a false statement with intent to obstruct justice.

The indictment stems from a U.S. Justice Department investigation. The agent will be identified when summoned to appear in U.S. District Court in Portland Wednesday.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Breaking news! Who’da thunk it?

Mental Health Problems Rising Among College Students

June 28, 2017

Amy Ebeling struggled with anxiety and depression throughout college, as her moods swung from high to low, but she resisted help until all came crashing down senior year.

“At my high points I was working several jobs and internships — I could take on the world,” said Ebeling, 24, who graduated from Ramapo College of New Jersey last December.

“But then I would have extreme downs and want to do nothing,” she told NBC News. “All I wanted to do was sleep. I screwed up in school and at work, I was crying and feeling suicidal.”

Bill Holter’s Commentary

But all done in the name of a “good cause”, right?

FRAUD: Democrat Worker Sentenced to Prison for Registering Dead Voters

June 27, 2017

A liberal student at James Madison University was sentenced to upwards of four months in prison for registering dead people to vote in the state of Virginia, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Andrew Spieles, a 21-year old man from Harrisonburg, Virginia, was found guilty after admitting he filed phony registration applications at least 18 times, often involving dead people. The student worked for Harrisonburg Votes, an organization with close ties to the state’s democratic party.

“In August 2016, Spieles was directed to combine his registration numbers with those of another individual because their respective territories overlapped,” said a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Every Thursday an employee/volunteer hand-delivered the paper copies of the registration forms to the Registrar’s Office in Harrisonburg.”

Bill Holter’s Commentary

The bills have stacked up for two years but they will gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today! Besides, it’s not that much money …

How Bad Is the Crisis in Illinois? It Has $14.6 Billion in Unpaid Bills

June 27, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.—This is what happens when a major American state lets its bills stack up for two years.

Hospitals, doctors and dentists don’t get paid for hundreds of millions of dollars of patient care. Social-service agencies help fewer people. Public universities and the towns that surround them suffer. The state’s bond rating falls to near junk status. People move out.

