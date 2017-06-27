Because they are long, long, long, or have a sell interest.

Courtesy of CIGA GG.

Jim

The 3 Reasons Why Goldman Just Turned Bullish On Gold

June 26, 2017

Following this morning’s flash crash in gold, in which a “fat finger” – usually a euphemism for any trade that can not be logically explained yet one which reprices a given asset class substantially lower as happened with gold – suddenly sold $2.2 billion worth of gold in under a minute, taking out the entire bidside stack, we were expecting banks to immediately come out with bearish reports on gold, piggybacking on the latest central bank-facilitiated smackdown, and allegedly allowing their prop desks to load up on the yellow metal on the cheap.

We were surprised, however, when moments ago Goldman came out with a report explaining why the bank is now bullish on gold, Further, in the note from Goldman’s x-asset strategist, the bank laid out three specific reasons why gold may trade well above the bank’s commodity team year-end target of $1,250.

This is what Goldman said moments ago:

Across asset classes last week copper was the best performing asset (+2.5%), while oil was the worst performing asset (-4.3%, Exhibit 3). Gold’s performance was flat (+0.1%) over the same period, but had an intraday min at 1.6% today. Much of the focus has obviously been on oil where concerns are that expanding supply in the US and Libya will counter OPEC cuts. Gold has received less focus, although its cross-asset correlations have quietly been rising to new extremes (Exhibit 1).

More…

————————————————————————–

Exactly never trust Goldmans or do the opposite as you say.

CIGA GG

————————————————————————–

Remember 103?

CIGA GG