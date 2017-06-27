Bill Holter’s Commentary

Nothing to see here, please move along…

‘Enigma Network’ Rocks Hong Kong Markets With Sudden 90% Losses

June 27, 2017

It sounds straight out of Le Carre: “The Enigma Network.”

But suddenly that phrase is sending shock waves across Hong Kong equities, in an unexpected culmination of one man’s campaign to train a spotlight on the market’s darkest corners.

His name is David Webb — and if investors ignored him until now, they’re paying the price.

Six weeks ago, Webb, a former director of the Hong Kong stock exchange, issued a report titled “The Enigma Network: 50 stocks not to own.” His argument: the companies were entwined in a complex web of cross-shareholdings that had pushed their valuations to unsustainable levels.

More…