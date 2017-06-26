I went through this personally in 90-91, when light aircraft took a hit. European currencies were strong @ the same time and, as a result, but of the small plane fleet got sold to European interests.

CIGA Ben K

You Know It’s Bad When… Prices For Used Jets Are Cratering

June 25, 2017

America’s wealthiest individuals are thriving thanks to an imbalance in wealth accumulation that favors the already asset-rich. But even though the number of millionaires and billionaires living in the US has been climbing, and is on track to increase by nearly 700,000 a year between now and 2021 – so long as the market avoids another crash – an influx of new potential buyers has done little to alleviate a supply glut that has been weighing on used jet prices for years.

As the Financial Times reports, sales prices for used jets have fallen as much as 35% over the past three years, with the average price falling from $13.7 million in April 2014 to $8.9 million today.

“Prices for second-hand private jets, many of which have barely been flown, have dropped as much as 35 per cent over three years to the end of April. The average price of a pre-owned business jet has fallen from $13.7m in April 2014 to $8.9m, according to research by Colibri Aircraft, which specializes in the marketing, resale and purchase of pre-owned private aircraft.

Jim Rogers Warns, Worst Crash In Our Lifetime Coming

June 26, 2017

Legendary investor Jim Rogers say the coming crash will rival anything he has seen in his lifetime.

“Later this year or next …. write it down…”

From Mark Obyrne:

Legendary investor Jim Rogers sat down with Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget on this week’s episode of “The Bottom Line.”

Rogers predicts a market crash “later this year or next …. write it down.” Rogers say the crash will rival anything he has seen in his lifetime.

Jim/Bill

See what a douchebag that Holder is, he shouldn’t be allowed to practice law. He is a criminal like Goldmans and JPMorgan!

CIGA GG

Matt Taibbi on JPMorgan Chase’s Worst Nightmare: The $9 Billion Witness

June 23, 2017

“In reality, there is nothing surprising in Matt Taibbi’s latest piece since returning to Rolling Stone from the Intercept, as it tells a story everyone is by now is all too familiar with: a former bank employee (in this case Alayne Fleischmann) who was a worker in a bank’s (in this case JPM) mortgage operations group, where she observed and engaged in what she describes as “massive criminal securities fraud” and who was fired after trying to bring the attention of those above her to said “criminal” activity.

The story doesn’t end there…

Submitted by James Hall:

The attention that Taibbi is receiving for the Rolling Stone essay, The $9 Billion Witness: Meet JPMorgan Chase’s Worst Nightmare, may push forward a serious debate on the systemic corruption that is common knowledge among informed observers of the financial structure. Zero Hedge can always be depended upon to incisively sum up the issue.

