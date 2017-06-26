Bill Holter’s Commentary

Pretty much what John Williams has been telling us…

Durable Goods Orders Tumble (Again) In May, Still 5% Below 2007 Peak

June 26, 2017

Following a big drop in April (revised worse), May’s preliminary durable goods orders tumbled 1.1% MoM (the worst since November). Across the entire report, numbers disappointed with Capital Goods Orders and Shipments both dropping considerably more than expected.

And as a reminder, the need for durable goods orders remains entirely irrelevant to America’s economy (if the latter is judged by the stock market as The Fed and so many others appear to do)…

Durable Goods Orders remain 5% below 2007’s peak (while the S&P is 55% above its 2007 peak).

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Did you even hear about this from the mainstream? Is it fake news or is it real?

The SCO Just Became the World’s Largest Political Organization

June 21, 2017

At the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), founded in 2001, both India and Pakistan were admitted as full members, alongside Russia, China and four Central Asian “stans” (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan).

So now the SCO not only qualifies as the largest political organization – by area and population – in the world; it also unites four nuclear powers. The G-7 is irrelevant, as the latest summit in Taormina made it clear. The real action now, apart from the G-20, also lays in this alternative G-8.

Permanently derided in the West for a decade and a half as a mere talk shop, the SCO, slowly but surely, keeps advancing a set up that Chinese President Xi Jinping qualifies, in a subdued manner, as “a new type of international relations featuring win-win cooperation.”

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Another warning from the central bank’s central bank.

Great Recession Fears As Bankers Warn Next Global Crash Could Arrive ‘With A Vengeance’

June 26, 2017

A new financial crisis is brewing in the emerging economies and it could hit “with a vengeance”, an influential group of central bankers has warned.

Emerging markets such as China are showing the same signs that their economies are overheating as the US and the UK demonstrated before the financial crisis of 2007-08, according to the annual report of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Claudio Borio, the head of the BIS monetary and economic department, said a new recession could come “with a vengeance” and “the end may come to resemble more closely a financial boom gone wrong”.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

You call this a smoothly functioning government, or a successful resistance, or a Coup of Anarchy? You talk of kicking the can down the road.

The countries involved must find this is totally hysterical.

Trump Travel Ban Partly Reinstated; Fall Court Arguments Set

June 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to go forward with a limited version of its ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries, a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.

The justices will hear full arguments in October in the case that has stirred heated emotions across the nation. In the meantime, the court said Monday that Trump’s ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen can be enforced if those visitors lack a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

– May 2017 New Orders for Durable Goods Continued the General Pattern of Weaker-than-Expected Headline Economic Reporting

– Despite Downside Revisions to April, May Orders Declined for the Second Month, Both Before and After Inflation and/or Commercial Aircraft Orders

– As Consensus and the Fed Forecasts Shift Towards a Contracting U.S. Economy, Financial Markets Should Face Increasing Instabilities and Turmoil

“No. 895: May 2017 New Orders for Durable Goods”

www.shadowstats.com