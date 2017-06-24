Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Willaims’ www.shadowstats.com– U.S. Economy Is Turning Down Anew, Threatening Banking-System Stability, Likely to Roil FOMC Policy, with Sharply-Negative Impact on the U.S. Dollar and U.S. Equities, Spiking Inflation and Prices of Gold and Silver

– Major Market Turmoil Increasingly Likely in the Near Future

– Headline Economic Data in the Month Ahead Could Signal a Day-of-Reckoning at Hand

– Despite a Monthly Boost from Falling Gasoline Prices, May 2017 Real Median Household Income Was Statistically Unchanged

– Monthly New- and Existing-Home Sales Rose in May, Yet Both Series Were on Track for Second-Quarter Contractions

– May Existing-Homes Sales Down by 22.7% (-22.7%) and New-Home Sales Down by 56.1% (-56.1%) from Pre-Recession Peaks

Bill Holter’s Commentary

You can bet this will soon begin to spread, hang on to your insurance!

ECB shuts down Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

June 23, 2017

When banks fail and regulators decide to liquidate them, it happens on Friday evening so that there is a weekend to clean up the mess. And this is what happened in Italy – with two banks!

It’s over for the two banks that have been prominent zombies in the Italian banking crisis: Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, in northeastern Italy.

The banks have combined assets of €60 billion, a good part of which are toxic and no one wanted to touch them. They already received a bailout but more would have been required, and given the uncertainty and the messiness of their books, nothing was forthcoming, and the ECB which regulates them lost its patience.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Three cheers for the rule of law!

Judge Acts Quickly On Claim Comey Obstructed Justice

June 23, 2017

Hearing scheduled Friday on lawsuit over buried investigation into surveillance

(WND) – A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has acted quickly in a case alleging fired FBI chief James Comey obstructed justice by burying an investigation into the mass surveillance of Americans by their government.

As WND reported, whistleblower Dennis Montgomery – who worked as a contractor for the National Security Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency and the director of national intelligence – and his lawyer, Larry Klayman of Freedom Watch, filed a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction late Monday.

By late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon scheduled a status conference for Friday afternoon in his Washington courtroom.

