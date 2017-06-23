Bill Holter’s Commentary

It smelled wrong when the news first came out. If this is true, the ramifications are horrifying.

Chinese EMP Hit the Fitzgerald-Nimitz Racing to Scene As War Is Close

June 23, 2017

I publicly stated, on June 21, that the USS Fitzgerald was hit by an EMP. My belief is rooted in several factors which will be discussed by the end of the article. However, the foundation for my belief comes from a two-year-old declassified intelligence report.

The Chinese Make EMP Weapons a Priority

A 2015 declassified intelligence report, obtained by the private National Security Archive, provides details on China’s EMP weapons as well as the plans for their use.

The report details how much of China’s military is developing EMP weapons that the Chinese plan to use against targeted U.S. aircraft carriers with regard to any future conflict over Taiwan. Parts of the National Ground Intelligence Center study on the lethal effects of electromagnetic pulse (EMP) and high-powered microwave (HPM) weapons revealed that the arms are part of what China refers to as the “assassin’s mace”. This arsenal of EMP weapons allows a technologically inferior China to defeat U.S. military forces while leaving much of the surrounding infrastructure intact. It is like the neutron bomb of EMP weaponry.



We might be able to file this under the “truth bomb” category.

Senate Announces Probe Of Loretta Lynch Behavior In 2016 Election

June 23, 2017

The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday.

In a letter to Ms. Lynch, the committee asks her to detail the depths of her involvement in the FBI’s investigation, including whether she ever assured Clinton confidantes that the probe wouldn’t “push too deeply into the matter.”

Fired FBI Director James B. Comey has said publicly that Ms. Lynch tried to shape the way he talked about the investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s emails, and he also hinted at other behavior “which I cannot talk about yet” that made him worried about Ms. Lynch’s ability to make impartial decisions.

