Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

It looks like BS is not floating well. That might well be part of why Trump is president.

Labor Cuts At Liberal Media Outlets, Hundreds Being Let Go

June 14, 2017

Major media outlets, including the Huffington Post, The New York Times, NBC, Vocativ, Newsweek and Time Inc., initiated major layoffs of their labor forces Tuesday and Wednesday.

The NYT and Newsweek have been whispering about mass layoffs for the past year, while HuffPost and Time made their cuts just this week. The move will put hundreds of journalists and media staff out of work while helping digital media continue its rise as the primary source of news and information.

Time announced that it will be laying off about 300 employees through a series of buyouts and layoffs. The move will eliminate 4 percent of its workforce as it looks to cut costs in the midst of lagging sales.

More…