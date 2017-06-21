Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

This is logical. Everyone else is working to dump Trump out of the presidency, certainly the MSM and the Elite’s Snobs Club. You think increased interest rates or any kind of normalization is warranted? You are bonkers re: timing.

Fed Trying to Cripple Trump Economy-Danielle DiMartino Booth

June 21, 2017

Financial expert and former top Federal Reserve insider Danielle DiMartino Booth says the latest Fed rate hike is nothing less than an attempt to make life worse for President Trump. DiMartino Booth explains, “They are trying to do the opposite of what they did a year ago because the people who occupy the White House have changed. That’s the only feasible answer I can come up with to explain the Fed tightening into a weakening economy. Their own metrics don’t lie. Nonfarm payroll growth has slowed appreciably over the last 12 months, and their favorite inflation metric is back below 2%. These are the rules they have made up, not me. They (the Fed) are making policies against their own rules, and there has to be a reason for it.”

DiMartino Booth wrote a popular book called “Fed Up” that reveals the Fed’s manipulation of the financial markets and says flat out, “The Federal Reserve is bad for America.” DiMartino Booth says massive manipulation is the only way you can explain rising federal debt and stagnant or falling interest rates on the 10-year Treasury bond. DiMartino Booth contends, “The only way you can fabricate the surreal balance between growing debt and falling interest rates is to manipulate that. . . . These are central bankers gone wild. . . . In 2008 and 2009, the credit markets were closer to $200 trillion in size. Today the credit markets are closer to $300 trillion in size, and we still can’t say what and where the next systemic risk lies.”

On gold, DiMartino says, “I think gold is in the very late stage of a correction phase. Once we get a sniff of true market reaction to any of these geopolitical events, I think you could see gold take off like a boomerang or a hockey stick. . . . If there is any slowing in the global economy, then the safe haven will not necessarily be U.S. Treasuries. The ultimate safe haven is gold.”

More…