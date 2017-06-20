Courtesy of our pal Dismal Dave Down Under.

Jim

‘Stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau. I do not feel there will be soon, if ever, a 50 or 60 point break from present levels, such as they have predicted. I expect to see the stock market a good deal higher within a few months.’ Dr. Irving Fisher, Economist at Yale University, 1929.

‘Zimbabwe’s stock market was the best performer this decade, but, your entire portfolio now buys you three eggs.’ Kyle Bass. (1963- ).

——————————————————————–

Bill/Jim,

Raises real questions about his intentions behind pushing for sanctions on energy against Russia as to whose interest he is serving.

Robert

The [John] McCain Institute funded by George Soros and Saudi Arabia, EXPOSED

June 20, 2017

Neocon Arizona Republican Senator John McCain may have his own little Clinton Foundation pay-to-play scheme operating in the halls of the US Senate.

The Daily Caller investigative group has learned that in 2012 McCain turned over nearly $9 million in unspent funds from his failed 2008 presidential campaign to a new foundation bearing his name, the McCain Institute for International Leadership.

The McCain Institute for International Leadership’s mission is to serve as a “legacy” for John McCain and “is dedicated to advancing human rights, dignity, democracy and freedom”, but many readers certainly are well aware that human rights and dignity are the furthest things from the neocon warmonger’s mind.

More…