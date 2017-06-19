Judicial Watch Seeks Documents Unlawfully Removed By Comey

June 19, 2017

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel to discussing Judicial Watch’s efforts to see to it that the FBI recovers former director Comey’s memos that were both leaked to the media and unlawful removed.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Even the bumper stickers here say “God blessed Texas”!

Texas the Latest State to Ban Sharia, Foreign Laws from Domestic Courts

June 19, 2017

(Quin Hillyer, Liberty Headlines) With passage of a law protecting American families from imposition of foreign-law doctrines in state courts, Texas this week became the 11th state to ensure that only American laws will apply in American domestic courts.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed the Texas Foreign Law Procedural Protection Act – a slightly slimmed-down version of similar laws either passed or under consideration across the country. Often dubbed “anti-sharia” laws, these “American Laws for American Courts” (ALAC) efforts would protect against judges imposing any foreign doctrine – not just sharia – which violates American constitutional rights.

Most such conflicts of legal doctrine occur in family-law disputes – child custody battles, for example – where at least one of the parties claims to be guided by foreign cultural or legal practices. The Texas law, in fact, is narrowly tailored specifically to cover foreign child custody judgments and child custody arbitrations, rather than applying more broadly.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

The left’s heroine, and the guy “investigating” the President? Disgraceful, not to mention treasonous! Talk about a “Russian connection”? We truly live in idiot world!

Hillary Clinton Requested FBI Dir. Mueller Deliver Highly Enriched Uranium To The Russians In 2009 In Secret ‘Plane-Side Tarmac Meeting’

June 19, 2017

(INTELLIHUB) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton facilitated the transfer highly enriched uranium (HEU) previously confiscated by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) during a 2006 “nuclear smuggling sting operation involving one Russian national and several Georgian accomplices,” a newly leaked classified cable shows.

So-called “background” information was provided in the cable which gave vague details on a 2006 nuclear smuggling sting operation in which the U.S. government took possession of some HEU previously owned by the Russians.

The secret “action request,” dated Aug. 17, 2009, was sent out by Secretary of State Clinton and was addressed to the United States Ambassador to Georgia Embassy Tbilisi, the Russian Embassy, and Ambassador John Beyrle. It proposed that FBI Director Robert Mueller be the one that personally conduct the transfer a 10-gram sample of HEU to Russian law enforcement sources during a secret “plane-side” meeting on a “tarmac” in the early fall of 2009.

