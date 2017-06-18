Jim,

This story is spot on and I am afraid Europe has already lost because they don’t have the weapons and DO mentality like the Americans have. Americans next to that have more an awareness and concept of property and of ownership, boundaries and nationalism (you see the american flag everywhere, Europe doesn’t have that). Europeans just don’t want to SEE it they don’t have the VISION till it will be too late.

Europeans want to be TOO social and TOO politically correct and they don’t see that they are undermining their own right of existence because these tribal people are still living in the Middle Ages and need to conquer and everybody that is being considered weak will be overrun. You can’t fight brutes with teddybear!!!

The US is an ocean away so just from a logistic point of view it will be more difficult though we always have to watch out for the trojan horse born outside or inside the US. It is about the motivation and beliefs that lone wolf crap of media doesn’t have any meaning look what motivates people.

Troubling times also with the increasing standoffishness between the rival parties in the US. It seems it is all converging the financial, social and geopolitical breakdowns, they always go together because tolerance evaporates.

Best

GG

Germany: Police Powerless Against Middle Eastern Crime Gangs

June 18, 2017

A court in Hanover has handed suspended sentences to six members of a Kurdish clan who seriously wounded two dozen police officers during a violent rampage in Hameln. The court’s ruling was greeted with anger and derision by police who said it is yet another example of the laxity of Germany’s politically correct judicial system.

The case goes back to January 2014, when a 26-year-old clan member, arrested for robbery, tried to escape from the magistrate’s office by jumping out of a seventh-floor courtroom window. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died. Members of his clan subsequently ransacked the hospital, as well as the court, and attacked police with rocks and other projectiles; 24 police officers and six paramedics were injured.

The judge said he was lenient because the defendants witnessed the death of the 26-year-old and were traumatized. The judge also revealed that he had reached a deal with the clan, which among other effects prevented police from testifying in court.

More…

Soft Sharia in Turkey

June 18, 2017

The good news about Turkish justice is that despite 15 years of not-so-creeping Islamization, court verdicts do not yet sentence wrongdoers to public lashing, stoning, amputations or public hangings in main city squares. The bad news about the Turkish justice system is that it is increasingly religiously ideological, reminiscent of the Ottoman justice system where non-Muslims were legally inferior to the Muslims and were, in principle, expected to be constantly reminded of their inferiority to the dominant community through restrictions and markers.

In 21st century Turkey, fortunately, there are not [yet] markers revealing non-Muslim citizens or laws discriminating against non-Muslims. Nevertheless, with or without markers, there is positive discrimination in favor of pious Muslims and against the others. Turkish law enforcement is embarrassingly pro-pious Sunni Muslim.

Turkey, nominally, is not a Sharia state. But it is becoming one on a de facto basis. In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government issued a decree stipulating that law enforcement officials, including security officials, police and coast guard officers, could lose their jobs if they marry a “known adulterer.” The legislation reads that law enforcement officials cannot “intentionally marry a person who is known to be impure, or to stay in a marriage, or continue to live with such a person.” The offense is punishable by up to 24 months’ suspension from work. In addition, the decree covers stricter rules against drinking, gambling, the vague and emphatic “going to places that would ruin your reputation,” as well as “excessive spending,” all while off duty.

More…