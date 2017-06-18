Bill Holter’s Commentary

Don’t worry, Illinois is an isolated case…

Official Warns Illinois Finances In ‘Massive Crisis Mode’

June 17, 2017

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois official responsible for paying the state’s bills is warning that new court orders mean her office must pay out more each month than Illinois receives in revenue.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza must prioritize what gets paid as Illinois nears its third year without a state budget.

A mix of state law, court orders and pressure from credit rating agencies requires some items be paid first. Those include debt and pension payments, state worker paychecks and some school funding.

Her favorite number is now “5”, and afforded her under a rule of law she selectively upheld for some and withheld for others.

Senate GOP shifts focus to Lynch

June 18, 2017

Senate Republicans are clamoring to hear from Loretta Lynch after former FBI Director James Comey raised concerns about her involvement in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are seizing on Comey’s testimony earlier this month that he was concerned over the former attorney general telling the FBI to refer to the Clinton investigation as a “matter,” which resembled the Clinton campaign line.

The move could allow Republicans to attempt to pivot away from the investigation into Russia’s election meddling — which top GOP lawmakers have signaled belongs to the Intelligence Committee — and focus on Lynch, who has long been a target of Republicans.

Interesting when written by a person without our outlook on things.

The 2016 Election and the Demise of Journalistic Standards

May/June 2017

The following is adapted from a speech delivered on April 20, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia, at a Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminar.

I’ve been a journalist for a long time. Long enough to know that it wasn’t always like this. There was a time not so long ago when journalists were trusted and admired. We were generally seen as trying to report the news in a fair and straightforward manner. Today, all that has changed. For that, we can blame the 2016 election or, more accurately, how some news organizations chose to cover it. Among the many firsts, last year’s election gave us the gobsmacking revelation that most of the mainstream media puts both thumbs on the scale—that most of what you read, watch, and listen to is distorted by intentional bias and hostility. I have never seen anything like it. Not even close.

Normally, one only has two feet to shoot off, CNN is starting to look like a centipede…

Huge CNN Fail! Audience Survey Backfires & Shows 75 Percent Of Audience Thinks Trump Should Not Be Investigated For Obstruction

June 18, 2017

CNN is having a bad day…. strike that, they are having a very, very a bad month if their ratings are anything to go by as the numbers for the week of June 5, 2017, they didn’t even make the top five ‘Basic Cable Top 5 – Prime time (Total Viewers)’ and came in number 4 out of five in ‘Basic Cable Top 5 – Total Day (Total Viewers)’, behind Fox News, Nickelodeon, and MSNBC.

From their own voter panel survey backfire on June 8, 2017, to their public challenge to President Trump to provide proof of MSM “fake news”, which the Daily Caller was only to happy to do in an article in response to that challenge, to their most recent “unscientific” online survey (meaning they could not weight the demographics to skewer the poll results for results they want), they are seeing backfire after backfire in their attempts to “spin” their liberal bias.

Is it any wonder that Americans marched over to CNN headquarters on Saturday to protest the “journalistic malpractice on a daily basis,” that CNN airs.

