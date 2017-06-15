Bill Holter’s Commentary

While the tree huggers scream “global warming”, no one even mentions Fukushima. The article doesn’t say where this (these?) fish was found, I would ask if it is a “Fukushima special”? If you recall, we did see some freaky mutations after Chernobyl.

Two-Headed Porpoise Caught In Fishing Net Is First Ever Found

June 14, 2017

Fishers off the coast of the Netherlands got quite a shock when they caught what has now been confirmed as the first case of conjoined twin harbour porpoises (Phocoena phocoena).

With a single body and two fully grown heads, this is a case of partial twinning, or parapagus dicephalus. The sighting is extremely rare: these male porpoises are only the 10th known case of conjoined twins in cetaceans, a group of animals that also includes whales and dolphins.

“The anatomy of cetaceans is strikingly different from terrestrial mammals with adaptations for living in the sea as a mammal. Much is unknown,” says Erwin Kompanje at the Erasmus MC University Medical Center in Rotterdam, and one of the authors of the paper describing the find. “Adding any extra case to the known nine specimens brings more knowledge on this aspect.”

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Nice for gold, if it is true.

India Said to Plan Gold Policy Overhaul for $19 Billion Sector

June 15, 2017

India, which vies with China as the world’s top consumer of bullion, is working on new policies to improve transparency and help expand its $19 billion gold jewelry industry, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The plans being worked out by the finance and commerce ministries along with industry groups should be finalized by the end of March, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. D.S. Malik, spokesman for the finance ministry, didn’t answer calls to his cellphone. A spokeswoman for the commerce ministry didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

The launch of a spot bullion exchange, to make gold supply more transparent and help enforce purity standards, is under consideration, the people said. An import tax of 10 percent could also be reduced as the government seeks to eliminate smuggling, they said. The plans also include a dedicated bank for the jewelry industry, according to one of the people.

Why The Almighty Dollar Is Headed For A Fall — Even As Yellen Sounds Hawkish

June 15, 2017

Brace for some risk-off action this morning as discontent is in the air.

A day after the Fed hiked rates as expected and laid out plans to ease off the balance-sheet gas, global equities are sagging, with U.S. stocks, particularly techs, getting hit and precious metals also in meltdown mode.

“The Fed appeared relatively optimistic on the outlook, but investors don’t appear to agree, which is understandable given the mixed first half of the year,” said Craig Erlam, Oanda’s senior market analyst.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

A look back to interest rates in the 1930s. Maybe it should be forwarded to our esteemed economic leaders at the Federal Reserve.

The Great Depression of the 1930s and Its Origins

The following graph shows the trends. In 1932 the real interest rate was almost 16 percent per year. The long term average real interest rate for the U.S. is about 3 percent.

The high real interest rates which came as a result of deflation could have been a major factor in the collapse of investment which was the immediate cause of the Depression.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Filibusters are out…coup’s are in!

Our country borders on anarchy, President Trump can play defense or offense. Judging by his tweets today he has decided on offense and probably did so prior to the inauguration. Has he been playing possum while the evidence was collected? If I had to guess, this has been a very high priority since Jeff Sessions assumed office and the primary reason for the sacking of Comey. All I can say is bring it on along with the resumption of the rule of law! If true, it’ll be one heck of a TRUTH BOMB!

SOURCES: Hillary Clinton To Be Prosecuted Under RICO Act, May Face Prison Time For Selling Influence

June 14, 2017

For decades Bill and Hillary Clinton have gotten away with just about anything they’ve wanted to — and it’s been a lot. They have weathered political scandal after scandal, from Bill’s earliest days as an Arkansas politician and governor, to his time in the White House as president — and Hillary’s years as a lawyer, first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

And while they have suffered some hefty defeats along the way — Bill Clinton became one of just two presidents, along with Andrew Johnson, to be impeached by the House of Representatives, and he lost his law license for a time after having lied to Congress over his affair with Monica Lewinsky; while Hillary has twice failed to follow her husband into the Oval Office — they have never been held legally liable for a number of shady business and political dealings.

The closest either of them came, short of Bill’s impeachment, was last year during the 2016 election cycle, when Hillary was under a criminal investigation for improper use of a private email server and criminal mishandling of highly classified intelligence information. She was never formally charged with any of those crimes; then-FBI Director James Comey laid out several reasons why she should be charged, but then refused to recommend that she actually be charged in what is now being revisited in the current political drama surrounding the Trump White House.

