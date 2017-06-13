Judicial Watch Sues Justice Department for Records about Forcing Corporations to Fund Leftist Groups

June 12, 2017

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice for records relating to an Obama administration policy of settling agency lawsuits against corporate defendants by requiring that the corporations make “donations” to left-wing interest groups La Raza, the Urban League and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-01064)).

Judicial Watch filed the suit after the Justice Department failed to respond to its April 7, 2017, FOIA request seeking:

All records discussing the policy or practice of settling [Department of Justice] lawsuits against corporate defendants by requiring donations to La Raza, the Urban League or the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

The time frame of the request was identified as January 1, 2013 through January 20, 2017.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

…probably those darn “technical difficulties” again?

CNN Cuts Feed After Senator Objects to Clinton Foundation Atty Joining ‘Independent’ Counsel

June 13, 2017

CNN cut away from a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday morning, seconds after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) raised concerns that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had hired a former Clinton Foundation attorney to assist with the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Graham was questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was sitting in for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Democrats have long accused the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia, though no evidence has emerged. There is also speculation that Special Counsel Mueller will probe allegations of obstruction of justice against President Donald Trump.

More…