June 11, 2017

Analyst/trader Gregory Mannarino says do not be fooled by the stock markets at or near all-time highs. Friday, the tech heavy NASDAQ suffered a massive selloff late in the day after hitting all-time highs. What happened? Mannarino explains, “There is no doubt that we are in financial fantasyland. It is epic. So, have we just witnessed the bursting of this bubble? It is very possible, and the reason why is because it came out of nowhere. It wasn’t driven by a geopolitical event. It wasn’t driven by a downgrade. It wasn’t driven by anything, it just happened. . . . There is going to be a moment of reckoning. If this is real. If this is an actual bursting of a bubble here, the tech bubble, we might get a follow through on Monday or we might get a bounce, and that will lead to a follow through. . . . I am telling people to watch out because the fact this came out of nowhere and driven by nothing is a big tell.”

Even if this is not a sign of a meltdown, one is baked in no matter what, according to Mannarino. Mannarino contends, “Nothing is real here . . . . You watch these financial commentators talk about this market like it is real. If it were real, the Federal Reserve would not be taking the largest part of this market for the better part of a decade now. They are artificially suppressing interest rates and creating bubbles like we have never seen. These are the worst distortions that have ever been seen in the history of the financial world. That’s a fact. It’s worse than the Dotcom bubble and way worse than the 2008 meltdown. This one has the potential to make the last two look like walking through Central Park with an ice cream cone. Are they going to use this against President Trump? They are going to twist this, and we need to be ready for anything.”

The so-called Deep State has been trying to take President Trump down, and nothing has worked. If the Deep State cannot take Trump down, what are they going to do? Mannarino says, “They are going to collapse the economy. They are going to wipe out the economy, and they are going to hurt everybody. Housing is in a bubble and it’s cracking. . . . The markets are in bubbles that are truly epic. This is all being supported on the back of a debt bubble. That’s what they are going to do. No doubt about it. If they can’t get Trump any other way, they are going to collapse the economy. . . . We are going to see a wave of wealth go from one group of people to another group of people. This is the setup that has been going on for a long time. . . . There are those on the inside that are determined to bring down this country. If this thing comes apart, we have the potential for civil war right here in the United States.”

