If this is true, the sellers of this “risk insurance” need to “lay it off” to someone else. Risk can only be transferred to someone else, never eliminated. It was this laying off of risk that took the market apart at the seams in 1987…

Traders Are Buying The Most Nasdaq Downside Protection Since Lehman

June 12, 2017

Friday was volumes of Nasdaq ETF put options explode higher as investors rushed to protect their downside as FANG stocks led the tech wreck.

This is the biggest spike in volume since Lehman in September 2008.

Is Another Spanish Bank about to Bite the Dust?

June 10, 2017

After its most tumultuous week since the bailout days of 2012, Spain’s banking system is gripped by a climate of fear, uncertainty and distrust. Rather than allaying investor nerves, the shotgun bail-in and sale of Banco Popular to Santander on Tuesday has merely intensified them. For the first time since the Global Financial Crisis, shareholders and subordinate bondholders of a failing Spanish bank were not bailed out by taxpayers; they took risks in order to make a buck, and they bore the consequences. That’s how it should be. But bank investors don’t like not getting bailed out.

Now they’re worrying it could happen again. As Popular’s final days showed, once confidence and trust in a bank vanishes, it’s almost impossible to restore them. The fear has now spread to Spain’s eighth largest lender, Liberbank, a mini-Bankia that was spawned in 2011 from the forced marriage of three failed cajas (savings banks), Cajastur, Caja de Extremadura and Caja Cantabria.

This creature’s shares were sold to the public in May 2013 at an IPO price of €0.40. By April 2014, they were trading above €2, a massive 400% gain. But by April 2015, shares started sinking. By May 2017, they were trading at around €1.20.

Feinstein: “Congress Should Investigate If Lynch Pressured Comey To Cover For Hillary Clinton”

June 11, 2017

In a surprisingly non-partisan take by Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the California senator said that Congress should investigate whether – as we discussed last Thursday – former Attorney General Loretta Lynch pressured former FBI Director James Comey to cover for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

“I think we need to more about that, and there’s only one way to know about it and that’s to have the Judiciary committee take a look at that.”

“I think we need to know more about that,” Feinstein told Briana Keilar on CNN’s State of the Union, adding that “there’s only way to know about it, and that’s to have the Judiciary Committee take a look at that.”

Obama Reveals True Thoughts On Trump: “He’s Nothing But A Bullshitter”

May 18, 2017

People Magazine decided to dedicate their cover story this month to their beloved “cool, even-keeled, no-drama Barack Obama.” And even though it will come as surprise to precisely no one, the story apparently includes the “bombshell” revelation that….wait for it…Obama can’t stand Trump…shocking, we know.

According to two anonymous sources friendly with the Obamas, People Magazine revealed that Obama frequently describes Trump as “nothing but a bullshitter”…

“He’s nothing but a bullsh–ter,” Obama told two friends early last November, describing an election night phone call with Trump, in which the businessman suddenly professed his “respect” and “admiration” for Obama—after years of hectoring.

Speaking to PEOPLE for its new cover story on Obama and his wife Michelle adjusting to life outside the White House, the two friends quoted Obama’s blunt assessment of President-elect Trump. And how has Obama’s opinion changed since Trump been in office? “Well,” said one of the sources, “it hasn’t gotten any better.”

