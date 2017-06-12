Bill Holter’s Commentary

WOW, now even brokers are seeing what we have harped on for the past several months? Please read this carefully, the real economy follows “credit creation”!

UBS Has Some Very Bad News For The Global Economy

June 12, 2017

At the end of February we first highlighted something extremely troubling for the global “recovery” narrative: according to UBS the global credit impulse – the second derivative of credit growth and arguably the biggest driver behind economic growth and world GDP – had abruptly stalled, as a result of a sudden and unexpected collapse in said impulse.

As UBS’ analyst Arend Kapteyn wrote then, the “global credit impulse (covering 77% of global GDP) has suddenly collapsed” and added that “as the chart below shows the ‘global’ credit impulse over the last 18 months is essentially mainly China (the green shaded bit), which even now is still creating new credit at an annualized rate of around 30pp of (Chinese) GDP. But the credit impulse is the ‘change in the change’ in credit and even the Chinese banks could not sustain the recent extraordinary pace of credit acceleration. As a result: whereas back in Jan ’16 the global credit impulse was positive to the tune of 3.8% of global GDP (of which China comprised 3.5% of global GDP) it has now fallen back to -0.1% of global GDP (China’s contribution is -0.3% of global GDP).”

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Yes Mr. Dudley, everyone who hears this is an idiot and fully believes you!

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Seth’s parents want you independent investigation of his death, but there seems to be no real official investigation taking place. Now that is strange.

Video Emerges of Seth Rich Questioning Ballot Integrity

June 8, 2017

A video has surfaced of murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich questioning ballot integrity during the Election Data Summit in 2015.

“Seth Rich, with the DNC,” he introduces himself, after clearing his throat. “I think some of you had spoken about provisional ballots and rejected ballots — I guess we have looked at, as an outside practitioner with a vested interest in training our voters, how do we get better access to data that tells us why ballots are rejected — why ballots are cast as provisional — so we can analyze that and develop better training guides?”

Rich had valid concerns. During the Democratic primaries the following year, New York voters reported two voter purges that barred 120,000 people from being able to vote. The scandal, months before Rich’s death, had lead to massive outcry from supporters of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who believed that the DNC was engaging in election fraud to nominate Hillary Clinton.

Bill Gross warns U.S. market risk is at highest since 2008 crisis

June 10, 2017

As stocks continue their inexorable march deeper into uncharted territory, yet another prominent investor has joined the chorus of experts warning of a catastrophic end to the market’s hot streak.

Bill Gross, portfolio manager of the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, on Wednesday warned that the financial markets are at their most vulnerable since the 2008 financial crisis and investors are paying too high of a price for the risks that they are taking.

“Instead of buying low and selling high, you’re buying high and crossing your fingers,” said the bond guru, speaking at the Bloomberg Invest New York conference.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The bust will be a series of flash crashes and recoveries until the flash crash of all time does not come back. After that the black hole rules.

‘Horrendous Storm’ To Hit Stocks, Wall Street Not Rational: David Stockman

June 11, 2027

If David Stockman is right, Wall Street should hunker down.

“This is one of the most dangerous market environments we’ve ever been in. It’s the calm before a gigantic, horrendous storm that I don’t think is too far down the road,” he recently said on “Futures Now.”

Stockman, who was director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan, made his latest prediction after lawmakers grilled former FBI Director James Comey over whether President Donald Trump tried to influence the Russia investigation.

