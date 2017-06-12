Dear POTUS,

Can you not see that the resistance movement against you is a modern form of a coup intent on stopping you in any way required legal or illegal? They have no plans to stop the resistance movement for the next 4 years, if then.

In a war you never give the opposition any information, nor do you set yourself up to be outnumbered by those sworn to remove you by any means required.

You expose yourself to interrogation by those who despise you. This will not result in the highest good.

You might as well have a private conversation with the former White House hopeful Satan and her associates, the fallen.

JES