Beginning to look scary, sliding into the abyss.

Jim

———————————————————————————————————

Jim/Bill,

Markets are hitting new all time highs today. But let’s look under the hood. It’s eerie!

Apple -Down

Amazon -Down

Netflix -Down

Google -Down

Twitter -Down

Snapchat -Down

Microsoft -Down

AS of noon today, Dow up 100 points!

In 20 minutes, the price drops are: (with the Dow still up 98)

Now at 1:20 pm….

Now at 2:00 pm….

Now at 2:50 pm….

Apple -Down 1.22 – 2.21 -4.45 -5.29 -7.60

Amazon -Down 8.70 -14.22 -18.50 -29.00 -33.50

Netflix -Down 1.60 – 3.68 -5.75 -8.15 -10.15

Google -Down 5.67 -14.50 -21.00 -32.00 -37.00

Twitter -Down .24 – .39 -.51 -.72 -.93

Snapchat -Down .93 – .89 -.81 -78 -.83

Microsoft -Down .74 – 1.21 -1.78 -2.22 -3.02

Facebook -Down .80 – 1.94 -3.40 -4.86 -6.40

Tesla -Down 2.50 – 7.50 -8.50 -9.11 -13.00

Has the bloom fallen from the rose?

Oh well…..there’s still Tesla.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

———————————————————————————————————-

Jim/Bill,

Most investors of the “Jive 5” (remember the Nifty Fifty in our day?) believe nothing can stop their stocks from going up forever (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google).

Just remember, there’s always a Black Swan lurking in the shadows. It’s almost impossible to spot in advance. But once it slowly approaches the light of day, the nimble will spot it and begin reacting. Then, and only then, can you ride their coattails.

My feelings are simple……technology will never leave us. It’s here to stay. However, that can’t be said for the consumer!

I believe, as the article below insinuates, that the elimination of the Middle Class will leave Amazon without the consumers to keep its momentum going.

For Facebook, I believe its “eyeballs” will be leaving in droves as the populace becomes aware of their addiction and Facebook ‘s propagation of such a business plan.

As for Apple, its transformation from a software innovator to a hardware company will take its toll. Many respond that Apple is capitalizing on the services side of the equation, like I-music. But as seen in Amazon, it is highly dependent on the welfare of the consumer.

Nonetheless, it’s never the company itself that breeds success. It is management. And the era of Steve Jobs and his visions has long passed.

Netflix will succumb to competitive forces such as Disney, ESPN, carriers, cable companies, Apple and Google (the Jive 5 will begin feeding off each other).

Google will become a victim of legal entanglements and restrictions regarding its invasion of privacy. Advertisers still appear to be its lifeblood, if I’m not mistaken.

These are only the obvious pitfalls. The biggest pitfall will be the old standby……no more incremental buyers of their stock. In fact, as Amazon will be plagued by a lack of middle class consumers, so the same thing will prey on all the above.

I’m middle class and can tell you that $350 a month for Verizon phones family plan and $350 per month for cable, are eating away at my standard of living. I’m sure I’m not alone.

As far as social networking is concerned, I’ve opted out of Facebook as it has become too childish and too much of a distraction in daily life. And it’s not just me. I’ve seen employees in many companies sit in their cubicles texting and roaming the net. That will not last long.

Perhaps I’m just an old fart that’s being dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st Century. However I do have a long, deep, rich past that provides continual reminders and warnings of what was and what will be. Something Millennials have yet to acquire.

Sitting on my back porch with a good book and Johnnie Walker Black, I remain enthralled with my “Golden” years.

A loyal Comrade In Golden Arms…..

CIGA Wolfgang Rech