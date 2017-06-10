If you are female, young, cute, super liberal and look like the girl next door you are special. You can commit a crime that reads like the foundation for espionage and be labeled by the liberal press as well intentioned whistle blower.

If when in prison for desertion from the armed forces under combat conditions you decide to shift gender you get a presidential pardon.

If, as boss of FBI, you make public a private conversation with POTUS which contained nothing incriminating towards POTUS after you were fired from leadership of the country’s major anti crime and treason agency it was just a weak 2 am moment and on you go.

If you use your home server to transmit and receive thousand of government secrets and then run for for POTUS, the transgression is just a simple lapse in judgement. It is labeled “No Big Hamburger” by you and MSM.

If it is 1951, you are female, old, pug ugly, and a jew, convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage, you fry in the electric chair with your hair on fire and your eyeballs smoking as they pop out, eliminating in your pants from the pain too intense to describe.

Meanwhile the world rolls on with all markets manipulated for private gain by the 1% and world central banks. The regulators looking the other way if the doer is a member of the club.

You might know that there has already been various earthly destructions, one of which came from the natural development of a terrible then poison gas, now called oxygen. The worse of all environmental problems right now is an Atomic electric plant in Japan that daily spews 10,000 year of non correctable nuclear poison into the pacific ocean and who cares? Planetary warming naturally occurs every few million years and that is the liberals threat of all time, not the atomic plant?

Do you know that the Polar Bear is a Grizzly Bear that mutated over time to accommodate to the conditions of habitation? A Polar bear does not have white hair. The Polar Bear’s hair is simply transparent.

The Indian kid who scored the highest marks in education this year in his country is really a genius. He decided to drop out of school and become a reclusive monk. Father Lazarus, a Christian Coptic Priest in Egypt is also on the right path, if Isis has not yet crucified him.