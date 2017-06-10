“Flash Crashes” on a irregular basis to be the new form of equity bear market. Don’t look for the upcoming equity bear to follow previous experiences of intack trending.

You witnessed today what the impact of algo artificial intelligence computer systems will have versus central bank buying trying to paint a false face of prosperity on popular equity leaders.

Jim

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

What makes you think he has not scored the same in life having become the “Highest Good?”

‘Scoring Top Marks Doesn’t Give Happiness’: India’s Best Student Renounces The World To Become Monk

June 8, 2017

A top Indian student who received the highest score in the exams has decided to take an unusual path. Instead of applying for prestigious college, he renounced the world’s pleasures and became a monk, saying that scoring top marks in exams “does not give happiness”.

Varshil Shah from the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state scored 99.9 percent in the May 27 Class 12 exam, topping the state, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) said.

