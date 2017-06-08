Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Have you ever considered that Hell is not a fantasy? In fact we are living in it and do not realize it.

Yes, just a perk of the 1% and top politics.

Appoint A Special Prosecutor To Investigate The Murder Of Seth Rich, The Alleged Wikileaks Email Leaker

May 19, 2017

On July 10, 2016, Seth Rich was shot twice in the early morning as he walked back to his house in Washington D.C. Immediately after the crime, the death was called an armed robbery… but none of Seth Rich’s belongings were taken from him.

Rod Wheeler, a private investigator hired by the family, said that there was evidence Seth Rich had contacted WikiLeaks and that law enforcement were covering this up. MSM is not covering this murder, instead pushing it to the side, so it is now up to us.

The facts do not add up, law enforcement stopped covering the crime, and now it is time for us to fight for justice. Seth Rich deserves this.

