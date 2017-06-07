Bill Holter’s Commentary

Everyone has their own reason to own gold and silver. We own it because it is money and everything else is credit that relies on someone else to perform. During a credit crisis, historically the best place to have your capital is in “hard currency”. In today’s world there is no such thing as a “hard currency” other than directly gold or silver themselves…

Why the World’s Billionaire Investors Buy Precious Metals

June 7, 2017

There are always lessons that can be learned from the “smart money”.

Unlike regular investors, billionaire money managers like Ray Dalio and Stan Druckenmiller are professional investors. They have entire institutional teams at their disposal, dive deep into the nuances and complexities of the market, and spend every waking moment of their lives thinking about how to get more from their investments.

They want to make money – but they also want to execute on strategies that will protect their wealth and build robust portfolios that can withstand any type of macro event.

