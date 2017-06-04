Three Men With 12-Inch Hunting Knives Have Reportedly Stabbed Pedestrians After Mowing Down Up To 20 People With A White Van On London Bridge

June 4, 2017

Three Jihadi terrorists were shot dead by armed police after killing seven people and injuring 48 others in a horrific van and knife rampage in central London last night.

The men, described as being ‘of Mediterranean origin’, mowed down up to 20 revellers as they careered across London Bridge in an ‘S shape’ at 50mph before they began ‘randomly stabbing’ people in nearby Borough Market.

Attackers used 12-inch hunting knives to attack revellers at busy bars and restaurants in the market, sending dozens of others fleeing for their lives.

More…

CIGA GG