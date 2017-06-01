Jim/Bill,

If you ever had any doubts about gold maintaining the value of your wealth, read this.

“Toronto homes aren’t that expensive, if you pay in gold.”

Although housing prices are soaring, if you had your savings in gold….you’d needn’t worry….EVER!

They’ll always be affordable.

CLASSIC GOLD

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

How Much Gold Would Buy You a Home in Toronto?

May 29, 2017

Toronto homes aren’t that expensive, if you pay in gold.

Douglas Porter, chief economist at the Bank of Montreal, mined data showing that when expressed in terms of gold, house prices in Canada’s red-hot real estate market are far from record highs. An average home in Toronto today costs just over 540 ounces of gold, well below the record 655 ounces in 2005, Porter found.

“The slightly more serious point is that gold is again close to a record high in Canadian dollar terms — and no one is calling the gold market a bubble,” Porter wrote in a May 26 note.

More…