As Jim puts it, “what is the value of a contract that cannot perform”?

Bill

———————————————————————————————————————————-

Worth reading and understanding.

The background painted in this article make it quite clear that historically the concept of debt as a asset is fine until the day the debt cannot be carried or cannot be recouped or repaid as at that point both the debtor and holder of the debt have nothing. So the idea today that owning debt instruments be it mortgages or loans that are owed to you is only as good as the ability to pay.

Smith also reconfirms to us that there are only three kinds of assets that have intrinsic value in difficult times….. productive assets that have a daily need, think toothpaste or a razor…. alternative stores of value that encompass everything from eggs to gold….. lastly the knowledge and experience in your head that is needed by society, think shoemaker…

The rest of so called assets from the trivial to the fashion (new phones, or the seasonal hue of blue in a suit or jeans) are nice but not necessary as you can do without and will do so when push comes to shove.

When this bubble pops, we will see quickly the realities of the day.

http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.ca/2017/05/how-debt-asset-bubbles-implode.html

Cheers

Robert

—————————————————————————————————————————–

Jim/Bill,

From what I see here, things are not going to be pretty.

This could be a way of the FED telegraphing to the markets that the punch bowl will slowly be removed.

Even the FED realizes the markets are getting out of control. Best to let some air out now and give the markets a heads up so there won’t be massive panic.

They figure at least it will be expected.

IT WON’T.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Fed President: “A Stock Market Correction Could Actually Be A Healthy Thing”

May 30, 2017

Much of this morning’s interview between CNBC’s Steve Liesman and Dallas Fed’s Robert Kaplan was pre-scripted and uneventful, representing the latest canned discussion of the Fed’s rate hike and normalization plans. Specifically, the former Goldman partner and current Dallas Fed preident once again laid out a noted course for a fairly aggressive path of rate hikes coupled with reductions in the central bank’s balance sheet for the remainder of the year.

Still, there were two notable highlights.

First, Kaplan doesn’t think that’s because the economy is about to take off. Instead, the regional Fed president sees growth likely continuing on the path of about 2% and not the 3% or higher GDP boom forecast in President Donald Trump’s budget.

More…