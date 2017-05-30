Dear Bill/Jim,

A Nation of laws

Very short video – about 84 seconds

Donald Trump should televise this Bill Clinton speech from 1995 and simply state “I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message” No additional commentary needed.

CIGA D.C.

An Analysis of Bitcoin’s Potential as a Digital Currency

May 28, 2017

Bitcoin Revisited

In a previous newsletter discussion I said that governments probably wouldn’t allow Bitcoin to operate independent of centralized control. Taxation, money laundering, and criminality are impediments to government acceptance of cryptocurrencies as lawful money. I wrote that text a few months ago. Since then I’ve immersed myself in studying blockchain technology and understanding its acceptance in the tiny and rapidly growing Bitcoin community.

