Bill Holter’s Commentary

Written like lyrics with logic!

Charlie Daniels’ Open Letter to Chuck Schumer: You’ve Opened Pandora’s Box

May 24, 2017

Sen. Schumer, I don’t live in your constituency, but in the larger picture, you live in mine and every other legal, taxpaying American citizen who is affected by the power you hold in your political party, your blind allegiance to it and the obstructionist posture to anything that doesn’t directly benefit it.

There’s something sinister about seeing you bent over the lectern in the Senate Chamber, your countenance resembling what I would imagine Edgar Allen Poe’s would look like reciting one of his macabre tales of doom and gloom, as if there is not one drop of happiness in your life, forecasting a dismal future for America if anything President Trump proposes passes both houses, is signed and becomes law.

I know you’re disappointed. I know you had the balloons ready to fall and the corks halfway out of the champagne bottles on election night. And I know you just can’t face the truth that what happened in the election was exactly the same thing you continue to do: you forgot about the working people; you forgot about the empty factories of the rust belt; you took for granted the high crime, low employment inner cities you’ve made unkept promises to for decades.

More…